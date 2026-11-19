A woman identified only as Leanne was granted sole parental responsibility but ordered to attend therapy and submit proof to her convicted abuser to keep her children, among other extreme orders. Three appeal judges later overturned the therapy order.

Leanne, whose real name cannot be published, learned that the Family Court had granted her former partner overnight stays with their two young daughters despite his convictions for assaulting her.

The court also ordered her to submit to mandatory therapy with proof provided to her ex and the court to keep her children. After the final orders were issued, Leanne walked outside and had a panic attack. I had a nervous breakdown, she said. I just screamed blue murder and hit my steering wheel.

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Impact on Leanne's Mental Health

I was so angry. The process has had an immense toll on Leanne's physical and mental health. She was hospitalised before the final hearing for a panic attack, started taking antidepressants, and her hearing loss worsened. I shake, I have dizzy spells, she said.

I've lost weight. Three appeal judges later overturned the therapy order, calling it vague, likely futile, and confusing. They ruled that removing the children for non-compliance would be sudden and extreme. The original order required Leanne to attend therapy and provide reports from a psychologist stating that she understood her ex posed no risk to the children.

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If she did not comply, the children would be removed from her care and placed with the father full-time. Despite having no documented history of violence, Leanne was also ordered to complete a domestic violence prevention course. Leanne's husband allegedly twice choked her in the weeks after she gave birth to their youngest child.

He was found not guilty of the choking charges, but convicted of three counts of assault, one count of harassment, and twice breaching an AVO issued after his arrest. He was fined and sentenced to a 12-month community correction order. He also admitted to pouring water over her head and verbal abuse. A judge noted the convictions and admissions raise serious concerns about the father's capacity to parent the children.

Legal Fight Over Children

The judge also found her ex had done nothing to address his violent behaviour towards her. In 2023, Leanne fled with their two children to the US, where she had family, to escape further abuse. Her ex filed a Hague Convention abduction application, an international treaty drafted more than 40 years ago to address a spate of fathers taking their children abroad. The application triggered an INTERPOL alert.

Leanne returned with the children. Upon returning, she unsuccessfully fought a ban on relocating abroad in the Family Court. Her mental health, already affected by the trauma of the abuse, worsened with the stress of court and the thought of losing her children to her abuser. The AVO protecting her expired last year.

His legal team scrutinised her fawning text messages sent in the year after the abuse, questioning the legitimacy of her fear and using her mental health to challenge her fitness as a parent. Despite the convictions and further admissions of abuse, the court accepted the Independent Children's Lawyer's report that the children should have unsupervised time with the father. Leanne said that before a final hearing, the judge told them to return to mediation, which was unsuccessful.

Final Court Orders

The court then granted final orders giving the father increasing time with the children and required Leanne to submit psychological reports helping her accept he posed no unacceptable risk to their safety. She was awarded sole parental responsibility but must advise her ex on decisions about their daughters and facilitate handovers. She still has a visceral reaction when she sees her ex.

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She became fearful when she had to provide her address to the court and when he suggested home drop-offs. He now collects the children from locations close to her home. That's very, very scary, she said. Though eligible for legal aid, the former lawyer has spent thousands on court-ordered evaluations.

She is often self-represented. Her ex spent close to $500,000 on legal fees. A Family Court spokesperson said it could not comment on individual cases and declined to say whether the judge who made the initial orders requiring therapy was required to undergo additional training. The spokesperson said the courts assessed safety before mediation, holding most electronically to manage risk where family violence made negotiating freely unsafe or impossible.

Systemic Issues in Family Court

Scores of recent parliamentary inquiries, studies, and reports have highlighted how the courts are contributing to further harm for people experiencing violence. An investigation revealed systems abuse, where perpetrators weaponise legal processes to continue domestic and family violence, is endemic. The Family Court is one of Australia's most secretive jurisdictions, where publishing any identifying details of parties, witnesses, or children is illegal. Eighty-four per cent of parenting cases in the Family Court contain allegations of domestic violence.

A 2023 study on GPs treating domestic violence survivors found they were reluctant to seek necessary treatment out of fear their clinical notes would be used against them in court. A 2015 study found mental health was used to limit child contact based on horrendous views about women. Researcher Jess Hill noted an evaluation of Family Court reforms revealed some judges resisted domestic violence training.

A 2025 study found that women sometimes choose to stay in violent relationships because they fear a court will award unsafe and unsupervised contact between the children and the perpetrator. Domestic Violence Action Centre chief executive Amie Carrington said women may remain supervising the child as a protective mechanism because they are so afraid.

While the Federal Circuit and Family Court of Australia has implemented reforms to address domestic and family violence, including training for judges, screening parties for risk, and making family violence a consideration in property and finance division, survivors and advocates argue more needs to be done to assist victim-survivors. We want to understand how systems abuse occurs and how to address it, and we'd like to hear from you.

You can share your story with the reporter using the form below. By law, we cannot publicly identify parties to Family Court proceedings.