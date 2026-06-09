Leapmotor B10 Hybrid EV Now Available in Australia

Leapmotor has announced the availability of the B10 Hybrid EV in Australia, priced competitively with the pure-electric versions. The new B10 Hybrid EV offers a range of features, including multi-link rear suspension and a suite of active safety and driver-assist functions.

Leapmotor B10 small electric SUV has gained the option of an extended-range electric vehicle powertrain in Australia , priced identically to the existing pure-electric versions. The new B10 Hybrid EV is priced at $37,888 before on-road costs in Style trim, rising to $40,888 before on-roads in Design guise.

These prices are the same as the pure-electric Style and Design Long Range. The first 500 orders are eligible for a gift pack that includes three years of complimentary scheduled servicing, premium paint, a 7kW wallbox charger, and a vehicle-to-load cable with a carry case. The B10 Hybrid EV has an 18.8kWh lithium iron phosphate battery, a 1.5-litre four-cylinder engine, and an electric motor.

The petrol engine doesn't power the wheels directly, and is instead used as a generator to produce electricity for recharging the battery. The B10 Hybrid EV has 84km of electric-only range on the WLTP cycle, with a total combined range of 900km and fuel consumption of 0.9L/100km. It features multi-link rear suspension, and is backed by a six-year, 150,000km vehicle warranty and an eight-year, 160,000km battery warranty.

The B10 also supports over-the-air software updates and offers a range of connected services. Deliveries of the electric B10 commenced late in 2025, with a choice of 52.2kWh and 67.1kWh LFP batteries and a 160kW/240Nm rear-mounted electric motor. To the end of May, Leapmotor has delivered 285 examples of the B10 in Australia this year, making it less popular than the larger C10 model.

The B10 Hybrid EV is the only EREV in its segment in Australia, and one of just two on the market overall. Even small plug-in hybrid SUVs are rare, and predominantly offered by premium brands. The B10 Hybrid EV is priced competitively, with the same prices as the pure-electric Style and Design Long Range. The gift pack is a bonus for early adopters, with a range of perks including complimentary servicing and a premium paint job.

The B10 Hybrid EV has a range of features, including multi-link rear suspension and a suite of active safety and driver-assist functions under the LEAP Pilot label. The B10 Hybrid EV is a unique offering in the Australian market, and is likely to appeal to those looking for a fuel-efficient and environmentally friendly vehicle. The B10 Hybrid EV is available in Style and Design trims, with prices starting at $37,888 before on-road costs.

The B10 Hybrid EV has a range of energy modes, including EV+, EV, Fuel and Power+, and features a 50-litre fuel tank. The B10 Hybrid EV is a significant addition to the Australian market, and is likely to be popular among those looking for a fuel-efficient and environmentally friendly vehicle





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