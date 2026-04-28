Leapmotor Unveils High-Performance B05 Ultra at Beijing Motor Show

Leapmotor has introduced the B05 Ultra, a more powerful variant of its B05 hatchback, at the 2026 Beijing Motor Show. The Ultra features a boosted electric motor, enhanced suspension, and a sporty design, offering improved performance and a premium interior. Availability outside of China remains unconfirmed.

Leapmotor has unveiled a performance-enhanced version of its B05 hatchback, dubbed the Ultra, at the 2026 Beijing Motor Show . Marketed as the Lafa 5 Ultra within China, this new variant boasts a significant power upgrade with a 180kW/255Nm electric motor driving the rear wheels, promising a more engaging driving experience.

Potential buyers are presented with a choice of two battery options: a 56.2kWh pack delivering a CLTC-rated range of 500km, and a larger 67.1kWh pack extending the range to 600km, also measured under the CLTC standard. The smaller battery equipped model achieves a 0-100km/h acceleration time of 5.9 seconds, making it noticeably quicker than the standard B05 models. The larger battery variant, weighing 85kg more at 1750kg, requires an additional 0.3 seconds to reach the same speed.

Both versions are electronically limited to a top speed of 170km/h. To put these figures into perspective, the base B05 Pro utilizes a 132kW/175Nm motor, resulting in a 0-100km/h time of 8.7 seconds. The B05 Max steps up the performance with a 160kW/240Nm motor, achieving a 0-100km/h sprint in 6.4 seconds. The B05 Ultra, therefore, represents a substantial leap in performance compared to its siblings.

Beyond the powertrain enhancements, the B05 Ultra benefits from a refined suspension system. Leapmotor has retuned and lowered the suspension, described as a “Sino-European” setup, and paired it with 19-inch gunmetal grey alloy wheels. These wheels are fitted with 225/45 Hankook Ion Evo tyres at the front and wider 235/45 tyres at the rear, optimizing grip and handling. Visually, the Ultra distinguishes itself through a sporty body kit, incorporating a more aggressive front splitter and a larger rear wing.

Subtle grey accents are applied to the logos and badging, adding to the vehicle’s premium aesthetic. Customers can choose from a limited palette of three exterior colours: grey, green, and yellow. The interior of the B05 Ultra has also received a sporty makeover. It features supportive sports seats upholstered in faux suede, extending to the headliner and pillars for a luxurious feel.

Comfort is further enhanced with a heated steering wheel and massaging functionality for the front seats. Yellow accent trim adds a vibrant touch to the cabin. Leapmotor has equipped the B05 Ultra with a comprehensive suite of features as standard. These include a high-fidelity 12-speaker sound system, an advanced driver-assistance system (ADAS) incorporating a LIDAR array for enhanced safety and autonomy, a customizable 256-colour interior ambient lighting system, and a panoramic glass roof complete with a motorized sunshade.

The combination of performance upgrades, visual enhancements, and a well-equipped interior positions the B05 Ultra as a compelling offering in the competitive electric hatchback segment. Currently, Leapmotor has confirmed plans to export the standard B05 model to various markets, including Europe.

However, the company has not yet announced any definitive timelines or plans for the international availability of the higher-performance Ultra variant. Potential customers outside of China will have to await further announcements from Leapmotor regarding the Ultra’s global launch





7NewsMelbourne / 🏆 18. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Leapmotor B05 Ultra Electric Vehicle EV Beijing Motor Show Performance Electric Hatchback Lafa 5 Ultra

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Bang Xiao - ABC NewsBorn in China and having lived in Australia for nearly two decades, Bang Xiao is an award-winning journalist at ABC's Asia Pacific Newsroom who uncovers Chinese politics, ranging from digital censorship and human rights violations to the intricacies of Beijing's diplomacy.

Read more »

Luke Pentony - ABC NewsLuke is a Melbourne-based digital sports reporter and producer with the ABC. He covered the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, the 2013 and 2015 world track and field championships in Moscow and Beijing respectively, and has reported on three Commonwealth Games.

Read more »

MacBook Pro M5 review: serious power, still long battery lifeApple laptop sets new performance bar with more storage, new chips and plenty of options, but now has two-tier specs depending on processor

Read more »

‘An uprising against loneliness’: why have football ultras become a cultural obsession?A new documentary travels around the world to identify the roots of ultra-mania – the fan movement that’s part progressive and sometimes criminal

Read more »

Taking power in Mali might be a stretch but insurgents can force hand of weakened regimeCoordinated attack by JNIM and the Tuareg minority inflicted significant casualties on government forces and Russian auxiliaries

Read more »

The Power of the Lowering Phase: Why Eccentric Exercise MattersNew research highlights the benefits of eccentric exercise – the lowering phase of movements – for building strength, particularly for older adults. It suggests focusing on the lowering portion of exercises can be as effective as lifting, with less fatigue, and offers a practical method for implementation.

Read more »