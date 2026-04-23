Lebanese Journalist Killed, Fuel Strategy Talks, and More

A Lebanese journalist is killed in Israeli strikes, Australian leaders discuss fuel security, tributes are paid to James Valentine, concerns raised about NDIS changes, and Hannah Green sets her sights on golf glory.

This news bulletin covers several significant events across international and domestic fronts. The situation in southern Lebanon remains deeply concerning following the death of Lebanese journalist Amal Khalil, killed in an Israel i airstrike while reporting on the conflict between Israel and Hezbollah.

Lebanon's Prime Minister, Nawaf Salam, has strongly condemned the killing, accusing Israel of potential war crimes and indicating intent to pursue legal action through international channels. Reports from the ground detail difficulties faced by rescue workers attempting to recover bodies from rubble, with claims of restricted access by Israeli military, which Israel denies.

The loss of Ms. Khalil, a journalist with Al-Akhbar, underscores the dangers faced by media personnel covering conflict zones and raises serious questions about the protection of journalists in war. Domestically, Australian state and territory leaders are convening for a National Cabinet meeting to discuss the nation's fuel strategy.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has cautioned against expecting drastic fuel restrictions, framing the meeting as an opportunity for an update on energy supply chains and coordinated response to the ongoing fuel crisis, exacerbated by global instability. The potential extension of the three-month halving of the fuel excise, set to expire in June, is also on the agenda, contingent on the continuation of disruptions to global supplies.

Alongside this, the nation mourns the passing of James Valentine, a beloved veteran broadcaster from ABC Radio Sydney, who died at the age of 64 after choosing voluntary assisted dying following the detection of new tumours. Tributes have poured in, highlighting his dedication to public interest journalism and his relatable presence on air. Further developments include concerns regarding changes to the National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS).

Mental health advocate Ian Hickie has expressed caution about the potential impact on Australians with psychosocial disability, as the government aims to reduce the number of NDIS participants. While relieved that mental health isn't the primary target of cuts, Professor Hickie emphasizes the need for adequate support systems both within and outside the NDIS for those with mental health challenges.

Finally, Australian golfer Hannah Green is setting ambitious goals for the Chevron Championship, the year's first major women's tournament, fueled by recent success and a newfound hunger for victory. She aims to build on her recent win and is now focused on contending for the championship title, demonstrating a shift in mindset from aiming for a top-10 finish to actively pursuing a win





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