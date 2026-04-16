Lebanon Demands Ceasefire as Precondition for Direct Talks with Israel

Lebanon's President Joseph Aoun has stated that a ceasefire is a non-negotiable starting point for any direct negotiations with Israel. He emphasized Lebanon's commitment to de-escalation and the protection of civilians, while also asserting that official Lebanese authorities would exclusively handle any future talks, excluding Hezbollah.

Lebanon 's President, Joseph Aoun , has articulated a clear prerequisite for any future direct negotiations with Israel : a comprehensive ceasefire. Speaking through a statement disseminated on social media platforms, President Aoun underscored that the cessation of hostilities would serve as the indispensable initial phase, paving the way for any substantive dialogue between the two nations.

He emphatically stated that Lebanon's call for a ceasefire with Israel represents the natural and logical starting point for direct negotiations. The President's remarks aimed to address the prevailing volatile situation, emphasizing Lebanon's deep commitment to achieving de-escalation across the southern regions and indeed, throughout all Lebanese territories. A core tenet of this de-escalation, he noted, is the imperative to halt the relentless targeting of innocent and defenseless civilians, including women, men, and children, and to put an end to the systematic destruction of homes in Lebanese villages and towns. This humanitarian appeal highlights the severe impact of the ongoing conflict on the civilian population and their livelihoods. Furthermore, President Aoun made a significant point regarding the negotiation process itself, indicating that any such talks would be exclusively managed and conducted by the official Lebanese authorities. This assertion strongly implies that the powerful Iran-backed Hezbollah group, a significant political and military entity in Lebanon, would not be a direct participant in these negotiations. This distinction is crucial, suggesting a potential move towards a more centralized and state-controlled approach to resolving the conflict. The President also reiterated that the withdrawal of Israeli troops from Lebanese territory is not merely a desirable outcome but an essential prerequisite for solidifying and sustaining any ceasefire that might be achieved. This step, he elaborated, would empower the Lebanese side and create a more stable environment conducive to further diplomatic engagement. The continued presence of Israeli forces on Lebanese soil is seen as a direct impediment to lasting peace and a hindrance to Lebanon's ability to enforce and benefit from a ceasefire. Therefore, the withdrawal is framed as a fundamental element in the path towards a more secure and sovereign Lebanon





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