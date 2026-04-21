Lebanon Seeks 500 Million Euros in Aid Amid Fragile Ceasefire

Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam requests 500 million euros in humanitarian aid as President Macron pushes for a lasting peace agreement between Israel and Hezbollah.

Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam has issued an urgent appeal for international financial assistance, stating that the nation requires 500 million euros, approximately 820 million Australian dollars, to confront the staggering humanitarian fallout resulting from the recent conflict.

As a delicate 10-day ceasefire remains in place, the situation on the ground remains volatile, with both Israeli officials and the Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah trading accusations regarding repeated violations of the truce. Prime Minister Salam made these remarks while meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris, where the two leaders held high-level discussions aimed at bolstering French diplomatic support for the ongoing negotiation process. During a joint press conference, Salam emphasized that this infusion of capital is essential to address the critical needs of the displaced population and the rebuilding of infrastructure over the next six months. The human cost of the conflict has been catastrophic, with official Lebanese government agencies reporting a death toll exceeding 2,400 people, while thousands more continue to suffer from serious injuries. The scale of the destruction has left many regions of Lebanon in a state of crisis, necessitating a coordinated global response to prevent further instability. President Macron, acting as a key mediator in the region, used the platform to issue a stern call to the Israeli government, urging them to renounce any territorial ambitions they may hold within Lebanese borders. Macron stressed that for any long-term peace to take hold, it is imperative that Hezbollah fully ceases its cross-border rocket fire into Israeli territory and undergoes a process of disarmament, which he insisted must be carried out by the Lebanese people themselves to ensure national sovereignty. Looking toward a sustainable future, the French President outlined a vision for a comprehensive agreement between Israel and Lebanon that would serve as a foundation for regional stability. He advocated for a framework that guarantees the security of both nations, strictly upholds the territorial integrity of Lebanon, and creates the necessary conditions for the eventual normalization of relations between the two neighbors. As international observers monitor the fragile ceasefire, the diplomatic efforts led by France represent a pivotal moment in the attempt to move from active hostility toward a managed peace. However, the path remains fraught with challenges, as both sides remain deeply entrenched in their respective political and military positions. The success of this initiative will largely depend on the willingness of regional actors to prioritize humanitarian concerns over ongoing tactical grievances, as well as the continued mobilization of international financial support to sustain Lebanon through this period of recovery





abcnews / 🏆 5. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Lebanon Middle East Conflict Emmanuel Macron Humanitarian Aid Hezbollah

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Israeli army investigates soldier seen striking Jesus statue in LebanonIDF says sledgehammer image circulating online is authentic and is being viewed with ‘great severity’

Read more »

Top Catholic leader in Israel condemns defacing of statue of Jesus in LebanonM﻿eanwhile, where in the world is JD Vance? Reports appear to have been off by several thousand kilometres.

Read more »

Israel's occupation of south Lebanon spells 'bleak' future despite ceasefire, experts sayExperts say Israel's continued presence in south Lebanon is creating a 'bleak' future as it destroys villages in what it is calling a 'buffer zone' and a 'Forward Defense Line'.

Read more »

El Salvador holds mass trial of nearly 500 alleged MS-13 gang membersThe attorney-general says 486 suspected MS-13 members have faced trial for 47,000 crimes committed between 2012 and 2022.

Read more »

Israel’s onslaught against Lebanon may strengthen Hezbollah – just when it’s at its weakestThe majority of Lebanese people distrusts Hezbollah, but the Israeli attacks are driving many in the south back into their fold.

Read more »

Two Israeli soldiers jailed over smashing of Jesus statue in Lebanon villageIsrael Defense Forces say the ‘soldiers’ conduct completely deviated from IDF orders and value’

Read more »