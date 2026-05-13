Lee Lai, a Transgender Graphic Novelist, Wins the Stella Prize for 'Cannon: Loose Cannon'

Lee Lai, a transgender graphic novelist, has won the prestigious Stella Prize for her second book, 'Cannon: Loose Cannon', a graphic novel that follows a young woman navigating her struggles as a socially awkward, queer, second-generation immigrant. The Stella Prize aims to address the lack of women recognized by literary awards in Australia.

Taking home $60,000 in prize money, graphic novel ist Lee Lai , who is transgender, won the prestigious Stella Prize for her second book, ' Cannon: Loose Cannon ', a graphic novel that follows a young woman navigating her struggles as a socially awkward, queer, second-generation immigrant.

Lai's writing often begins with a central question from her own life, and 'Cannon' explores the longevity of platonic friendships. The Stella Prize, established in 2013, aims to address the lack of women recognized by literary awards in Australia. Lai has won several awards, including the Ignatz Award and Lambda Literary Award, and was shortlisted for the American Library Association Awards.

She prefers to be called a comics creator, as it is more irreverent, and the thriving comics scene in Canada and North America has given her a vibrant community to stay in. The book has been praised for its melancholy, precise observation, and keen humor, and is considered one of the best graphic novels of the year





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