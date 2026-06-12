Legal Aid Gap Leaves Family Law Litigants Financially Ruined

A Sydney mother spent $500,000 on legal fees escaping coercive control, highlighting a critical gap in legal aid that leaves middle-income earners unable to afford representation. Despite new restrictions effective July 1 limiting aid to domestic violence victims and Aboriginal people, many still fail means tests. Experts estimate 70-80% of citizens cannot afford private lawyers, forcing them into debt or depleted savings. The rising tide of family violence cases strains an already under-resourced system, causing severe emotional and financial toll on survivors who must repeatedly prove abuse. Innovative but limited solutions like unbundled services and charity centers attempt to fill the void, but systemic reform is urgently needed to prevent financial ruin for those seeking safety and justice.

The terror is palpable. Sydney mother Eloise* and her three children were under a daily regime of coercive control , intimidation and punishment to enforce compliance at the hands of her now ex-husband.

What she didn't know then was that disentangling her family from their abuser would leave her financially crippled. The four-year court fight cost her $500,000 in legal fees. Like many parents, Eloise fell through a legal assistance gap: she did not meet the means test for legal aid, but she could ill afford to pay for legal representation.

From July 1, legal aid in New South Wales will provide assistance in family law proceedings only to victims of domestic violence and Aboriginal people - but many parents still do not qualify for help because of means tests. By the time of the final Federal Circuit and Family Court hearing in her case, the financial strain on Eloise was so severe she had to access her superannuation on compassionate grounds to prevent the forced sale of her home to cover legal bills.

Thirty years of working; I now have zero super, Eloise said. This is what happens to so many women my age that have gone through this. I don't regret spending half a million dollars protecting my children … but I will be paying that price for the rest of my life. I will probably work until the day I die.

It is exhausting to have to keep proving abuse over and over again. The secondary trauma of family court proceedings takes a huge emotional and financial toll. *Eloise has chosen not to name to avoid indirectly identifying her client, said there was a massive gap between people who don't qualify for legal aid and people who can actually afford legal fees.

Steve Frost, founder of the not-for-profit Horizons Family Law Centre in Sydney, estimated that about 70 to 80 per cent of the population ... couldn't afford a private lawyer to run a full family law case. Under current funding arrangements, most people in paid employment wouldn't qualify for legal aid, he said. Nor would those with any form of savings, even if they're modest. Home-owners, even with a mortgage, were also mostly ruled out.

It's normal people, Frost said. When we first set up , we used to talk about our service being for 'ladies and tradies'. These days ... huge numbers of the people contacting us are in white-collar jobs earning objectively good incomes but without the capacity to pay $330 an hour and upwards for a private solicitor. *applies to all legal aid applicants in family law proceedings.

Many people in full or part-time work will not meet the means test because the income and asset thresholds are set at a low level. Even if they don't satisfy the means test, some victims of domestic violence may be eligible for a grant of aid if their personal circumstances... This might include living in a refuge or having experienced significant trauma that affects their ability to earn income.

Frost's centre, a registered charity, does not receive government grants and is funded by donations. Its service is not means tested, but it provides higher levels of help to people who don't qualify for legal aid and who can't afford a private lawyer, he said.

He was not sure if there was a magic bullet to plug gaps in legal assistance, but he said private lawyers had become more innovative about offering what they call unbundled legal services ... to provide best bang for buck. Frost believed that if prospective family law litigants had access to some form of government-funded legal advice about the merits of the court case they're about to run, it might relieve pressure on the system and prompt earlier resolution of some cases.

Litigation funding by private lenders is available in some family law cases involving property, rather than purely parenting matters. The loan is repaid from the eventual payout. But the interest rates are high. *developed by National Legal Aid, provided guidance about likely court outcomes and generated legal documents for a relatively low cost.

The proportion of parenting cases in the Federal Circuit and Family Court alleging family violence increased from 80 per cent to 86 per cent over the past four years, according to its 2024-25 ... Statistically, it is more common for women and their children to be the victims of family violence by a male partner, heightening the need for lawyers in parenting and property disputes.

But most litigants, regardless of gender, face significant financial pressures in obtaining legal representation in family law cases. Eloise said it got a thousand times harder when she did leave her ex-husband. What followed was legal warfare, she said, or years of legal proceedings that I had no choice but to respond to. Eloise* was forced to spend half a million dollars in legal fees in a family law case against her former husband.

Every single cent of my income goes towards raising my children, the full-time worker said. I don't have spare money. On some measures, she was well below the poverty line, Eloise said. This rewritten text expands on the original narrative, detailing the systemic failures in legal aid, the financial devastation on survivors, and the broader implications for the family law system.

It incorporates key points from experts like Steve Frost and describes partial solutions such as unbundled services and litigation funding, while underscoring the rising prevalence of family violence allegations in court. The story illustrates how a person with a stable job and assets can still be deemed ineligible for support, leading to catastrophic personal financial loss and prolonged trauma





smh / 🏆 6. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Legal Aid Family Law Domestic Violence Coercive Control Financial Strain Court Costs Legal Representation Means Test Horizons Family Law Centre Federal Circuit And Family Court Unbundled Legal Services Litigation Funding Survivors Poverty Superannuation

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Solomon Islands security pact with China to stay secret because of legal clausePrime Minister Matthew Wale says it is legally impossible to publish the final document because the Sogavare government made binding commitments to the Chinese government when it signed the agreement in 2022.

Read more »

What happens next for Madeleine Ogilvie's legal fee saga?It's been two weeks since Madeleine Ogilvie resigned from Tasmanian cabinet, and the saga is reaching a tipping point. What could happen when parliament returns?

Read more »

Graziers seek legal advice over three-year 'inequitable' rates stoushA group of Far North Queensland cattle graziers says the Cassowary Coast Regional Council should justify the cost of its rates. The council says the system is fair.

Read more »

Australia's Family Violence Crisis Continues UncheckedAustralia's family law system is failing to protect victims of domestic violence, with prohibitively expensive legal fees and a lack of access to legal aid leaving many parents vulnerable to abuse.

Read more »