Legal Dispute Erupts Over Mirka Mora Estate, Sons Claim Mismanagement

A legal battle has been initiated in the Supreme Court of Victoria by the surviving sons of renowned Australian artist Mirka Mora, Philippe and Tiriel Mora. They allege that the administration of their late mother's substantial art estate, valued at approximately $6 million, has been mishandled. The action follows the recent death of their brother, gallerist William Mora, and names his widow, Anna Mortley-Mora, along with current and former trustees as respondents. The sons are seeking the appointment of alternative trustees and question the propriety of various estate management decisions, including inventory accuracy, copyright usage, and licensing agreements.

A significant legal contention is emerging concerning the considerable estate of the late, beloved Australian artist Mirka Mora , with her two surviving sons asserting that they have been unfairly treated. On Tuesday, Philippe and Tiriel Mora formally initiated legal proceedings in the Supreme Court of Victoria, challenging the management of their mother's estate.

The court documents reveal that the art collection held within the estate, which encompasses works displayed at a Heide exhibition, pieces located at Mirka's former residence, and items stored at William Mora Galleries, was assessed at an estimated value of $6 million in 2019. Mirka Mora was celebrated as a prolific and highly regarded artist, known for her vibrant and joyful creations, including paintings, drawings, dolls, and ceramics, many of which bore her signature angelic motifs and eye designs. Her artistic contributions are preserved in prominent galleries and private collections across Australia, and she was also a cherished Melbourne personality, recognized for her flamboyant, intelligent, and irreverent spirit. Her passing at the age of 90 in August 2018 marked the end of an era for the Australian art scene.

The current legal action is a direct consequence of the passing of Mirka's third son, gallerist William Mora, in April of 2023. His widow, Anna Mortley-Mora, who now serves as the sole director of William Mora Galleries in Richmond, has been named as a respondent in the lawsuit. Attempts to solicit comment from Ms. Mortley-Mora were declined. The proceedings also name the current trustees of the estate, Anthony William Parsons and Allan Verstandig, alongside former trustees Bernard Marin and Christopher Vincent Maher, both accountants.

Stewart Levitt of Levitt Robinson, representing Philippe and Tiriel Mora, has stated that his clients believe they have been substantially disadvantaged by the manner in which the estate has been administered to date. Mr. Levitt further indicated that his clients propose the appointment of new trustees to oversee the estate, suggesting art dealer and gallerist Tim Olsen and chartered accountant Danny Lustig for these roles.

The legal documents, which have been reviewed, raise pointed questions about whether the executors and trustees have adequately fulfilled their responsibilities in managing Mirka's estate. Specifically, the documents question the creation of a comprehensive and accurate inventory of the artworks, the handling of copyright fees and royalties, the use of the trademarked word Mirka, and the appointment of William Mora Galleries as the estate's agent in 2023. Additionally, the lawsuit challenges licensing agreements that have been established between the estate and entities such as Kip & Co, Kozminsky Jewellery, and Third Drawer Down.

The current trustees, Parsons and Verstandig, assumed their roles after Marin and Maher resigned in February. While Parsons and Verstandig have declined to comment on the ongoing proceedings, Nancy Collins, the legal representative for Marin and Maher, issued a statement indicating that her clients will provide a response to the application in due course. Ms. Collins stated that the original trustees were appointed in accordance with Mirka Mora’s explicit wishes and have consistently acted with diligence, responsibility, and good faith in managing the estate for the benefit of all beneficiaries.

She emphasized their adherence to Mirka's will, which included her directive to sell her art in a manner that would protect her legacy and integrity within the art community. Collins further described the application as misguided, characterizing it as a request for guidance that, in substance, presents broad and unfocused allegations. She expressed confidence that the Court would determine that the estate has been administered in full compliance with the terms of Mirka Mora’s Will and the legal obligations of the trustees.

Mirka Mora, along with her husband Georges and infant son Philippe, immigrated to Australia from France in 1951. In Melbourne, they forged close friendships with many prominent artists, including Charles and Barbara Blackman, John Perceval, Arthur Boyd, and Joy Hester, as well as benefactors Sunday and John Reed, who were instrumental in founding the Heide Museum of Modern Art. The Moras soon established Mirka Cafe on Collins Street, one of the city's pioneering establishments for serving authentic coffee, which quickly became a vibrant social hub for artists and their circle. Later, they managed Cafe Balzac and subsequently the Tolarno Hotel in St Kilda, where Mirka's distinctive murals remain a testament to her artistic presence.

Mirka's early life was marked by profound trauma; as a 14-year-old Jewish girl, she, her mother, and her two sisters were interned at the Pithiviers camp, a holding facility before deportation to Nazi death camps. Their subsequent escape, however, left an indelible mark on her life. Reflecting on his mother in 2021, William Mora described her as a beacon of joy and exploration, attributing this spirit to her harrowing experience of escaping the Holocaust.

Mirka Mora's artistic legacy is deeply woven into the fabric of Melbourne, with her works adorning public spaces including murals at restaurants and Flinders Street Station, a mosaic on St Kilda Pier, a distinctive clothing collection worn by many Melbourne women, and even the exterior of a tram during the 1980s, showcasing the pervasive influence of her art on the city's landscape and cultural identity.





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