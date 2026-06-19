Legendary 1200-Year-Old Major Oak, Linked to Robin Hood, Dies in Sherwood Forest

The Major Oak, a 1200-year-old tree in Sherwood Forest famed for its association with the outlaw Robin Hood, has died. The Royal Society for the Protection of Birds cites failure to leaf this spring as confirmation. Centuries of visitor pressure, climate change, and conservation interventions are among the contributing factors.

The 1200-year-old Major Oak in Sherwood Forest , a tree deeply woven into the folklore of Robin Hood , has died, according to the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds ( RSPB ).

The tree failed to sprout leaves this spring, marking the end of its long life. While the exact cause cannot be determined, a combination of factors is blamed, including centuries of visitor traffic that compacted the soil around its roots, hindering water absorption. Conservation efforts, such as propping up its massive limbs with cables and poles, may have also contributed to stress.

Additionally, climate change, with its associated heatwaves and drought, is cited as a significant threat. The Major Oak became famous after being documented by Major Hayman Rooke in 1790, drawing countless visitors over the years. Despite previous rumors of its death, the RSPB confirmed its passing this time. The tree's legacy extends beyond legend; its timber historically contributed to the Royal Navy's ships and the roof of St Paul's Cathedral.

Though dead, it will remain standing as a natural monument, continuing to support the forest ecosystem. Experts liken ancient trees like this to 'conservation white rhinos'-their decline often goes unnoticed. The loss underscores the need for greater protection of such venerable trees





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