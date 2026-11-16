Makybe Diva's Three Melbourne Cup Trophies Stolen from Flemington Racecourse

Thieves broke into Flemington Racecourse early Monday and stole the three Melbourne Cup trophies won by Makybe Diva, with police investigating and owner Tony Santic devastated.

Thieves have stolen the three Melbourne Cup trophies won by legendary mare Makybe Diva from Flemington Racecourse in an early morning raid. Police said an unknown number of offenders stole the trophies about 6.30am on Monday from a cabinet.

Thieves Stolen Three Melbourne Cup Trophies

The trophies were on display as part of an exhibition honouring the racehorse. The theft occurred around 8.30am according to owner Tony Santic, though police said 6.30am. There are reports the thieves were disguised as construction workers or tradespeople. Neither police nor the Victorian Racing Club have confirmed this detail, though racing expert Michael Felgate said a team of fake construction workers wearing hi-vis gear broke into the racecourse, shattered the cabinet and stole the three Cups.

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Santic said police told him two thieves broke into Flemington dressed like workers in high-vis clothing. At 8.30am the alarms went off, at 8.35 the cups were gone, Santic said. The trophies are crafted with 18-carat gold, weigh nearly two kilograms each and are each valued at over $1 million. In total, they are worth an estimated $1.02 million.

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It takes more than 10 days to make one. The cups had been on display at the racecourse since September, along with the horse's ashes, in the Hill Stand between the Terrace and the Atrium. The exhibition was titled Makybe Diva: Queen of the Cups. Santic said police notified him of the theft at 10am.

Devastated Owner Pleads For Trophy Return

I just can't believe it, but what do you do? said a stunned Santic on 3AW. Hopefully, the police can catch them, and they get the trophies back in one piece. Santic pleaded with the thieves to drop the cups off in one piece, calling them irreplaceable. He said he was totally devastated.

Makybe, she passed away a few months ago and now for these cups to disappear, it's pretty sad to be honest, Santic said. Hopefully the police will be able to get them back, that's the main thing, then we'll deal with the rest, Santic said. Police said in a statement on Monday afternoon: The circumstances are yet to be established and an investigation into the incident is ongoing.

The VRC said it had reported the theft to police and that it is assisting with the investigation. We are devastated by the incident and are in direct contact with Tony Santic, the VRC said. Michael Felgate confirmed the theft, saying: They were on display for the public with thanks and with the courtesy of Tony Santic. But the three most iconic Melbourne Cups in our lifetime have been stolen from the Flemington racecourse early this morning.

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So, that's big news, boys. It's not good news. And hopefully, hopefully, those responsible are caught very quickly. Felgate said the VRC is cooperating with police.

Makybe Diva Record Breaking Wins History

The VRC (are) cooperating with police. There's a big investigation underway, but it is just shocking news, he said. Makybe Diva won her record-breaking Melbourne Cups in 2003, 2004, and 2005. She remains the only horse ever to have won the cup three times, which she did in consecutive years, each time while being ridden by jockey Glen Boss.

She is also the only mare to win it more than once. Makybe Diva sadly died in February this year after a sudden bout of colic. She was 27 years old. In 1963, that year's Melbourne Cup was stolen from a display window near the corner of Elizabeth and Collins streets in broad daylight, also by a group of three.

Police are yet to make an official statement on the situation. More to come.