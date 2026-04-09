Lehrmann's Defamation Appeal Exhausted: High Court Rejects Final Bid

Bruce Lehrmann's attempt to appeal his defamation loss against Network Ten has been definitively shut down by the High Court. The decision upholds previous court findings that the broadcaster did not defame Lehrmann by airing Brittany Higgins' allegations of rape. This ruling leaves Lehrmann facing potential bankruptcy and marks the end of his legal challenges.

Bruce Lehrmann , the former Liberal staffer whose reputation has been irrevocably damaged by allegations and legal proceedings, has exhausted all avenues of appeal in his defamation case against Network Ten. The High Court 's recent decision to deny his application for special leave to appeal marks the final chapter in a saga that began with Brittany Higgins ' allegations of rape in Parliament House.

This denial effectively upholds the findings of the Federal Court and Full Federal Court, which determined that Network Ten, through an interview on The Project, did not defame Lehrmann by airing Higgins’ account of the events. The case’s resolution leaves Lehrmann facing significant financial and reputational consequences. The High Court, in its refusal, indicated that the appeal did not raise a substantial question of Australian law warranting a full hearing. This rejection comes after Lehrmann challenged findings by both the Federal Court and the Full Federal Court, which both sided with Network Ten. The courts agreed that the broadcaster's reporting of Higgins' accusations did not meet the threshold for defamation. \The legal battles began after Network Ten broadcast an interview with Brittany Higgins on The Project in February 2021, where she detailed the alleged sexual assault that took place in the office of their then-boss, Senator Linda Reynolds, at Parliament House in 2019. The accusations, stemming from a night out drinking with colleagues, including Lehrmann, led to a complex legal and public relations firestorm. Lehrmann has consistently denied Higgins' accusations, maintaining that no sexual conduct occurred and that he was focused on work-related tasks, specifically drafting notes related to French submarine contracts. However, the courts, notably Justice Michael Lee in the Federal Court, found against Lehrmann on the balance of probabilities. Justice Lee's ruling, which was scathing in its assessment of Lehrmann's credibility, included the observation that Lehrmann’s actions, such as kissing Higgins, suggested a different focus than preparing notes. Justice Lee famously quipped about whether Lehrmann would have French submarine contracts on his mind during such an encounter. This finding was subsequently upheld by the Full Federal Court, further solidifying the court's stance. The criminal proceedings against Lehrmann in the ACT were derailed due to juror misconduct, leading to the case being dropped, but no court of criminal law has found him guilty. \The financial implications of the failed High Court bid are substantial for Lehrmann. He faces a potential bankruptcy due to the court orders requiring him to pay Network Ten's legal costs, estimated at $2 million. This financial burden underscores the severe consequences of the defamation case and the associated legal judgments. The case has also raised broader questions regarding the treatment of sexual assault allegations, the complexities of legal proceedings, and the power of media reporting in shaping public perceptions. The initial Federal Court decision in April 2024, characterized by Justice Lee as an “omnishambles,” highlighted the intricate nature of the evidence and arguments presented throughout the trial. The legal proceedings have involved a detailed examination of the events of the night in question, including witness testimonies, forensic evidence, and the interpretation of various communications. The case has also placed a spotlight on the support services available to victims of sexual assault and abuse, with resources such as 1800 RESPECT and the National Sexual Abuse and Redress Support Service being key sources of information and assistance for those impacted by such events





7NewsMelbourne / 🏆 18. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Bruce Lehrmann Brittany Higgins Defamation High Court Sexual Assault

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

The 15-minute hearing that changed the reporting of Bruce Lehrmann’s Queensland rape trialReporting on Bruce Lehrmann’s Queensland rape case was suppressed for almost three weeks, it can be revealed, in a now-abandoned bid to keep his name out of the press.

Read more »

The 15-minute hearing that changed the reporting of Bruce Lehrmann’s Queensland rape trialReporting on Bruce Lehrmann’s Queensland rape case was suppressed for almost three weeks, it can be revealed, in a now-abandoned bid to keep his name out of the press.

Read more »

The 15-minute hearing that changed the reporting of Bruce Lehrmann’s Queensland rape trialReporting on Bruce Lehrmann’s Queensland rape case was suppressed for almost three weeks, it can be revealed, in a now-abandoned bid to keep his name out of the press.

Read more »

Bruce Lehrmann's bid to appeal defamation case ruling refused by High CourtThe High Court was Bruce Lehrmann's last legal avenue to challenge a Federal Court ruling that found, on the balance of probabilities, he did rape Brittany Higgins.

Read more »

Lehrmann's Defamation Appeal Rejected by High CourtBruce Lehrmann's final legal attempt to overturn the defamation case against Network Ten and Lisa Wilkinson has been dismissed by the High Court, upholding previous findings that he likely raped Brittany Higgins. This leaves Lehrmann with no further avenues for appeal.

Read more »

High Court dismisses Bruce Lehrmann’s appeal bidThe High Court has dismissed former Liberal staffer Bruce Lehrmann's bid to overturn the outcome of his failed defamation case.

Read more »