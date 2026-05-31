Leihani Zoric Makes History at Australian Indigenous Surfing Titles

13-year-old Australian Indigenous surfer Leihani Zoric wins junior girls and open women's divisions at Bells Beach, showcasing her impressive skills and mental toughness.

Leihani Zoric , a 13-year-old Australian Indigenous surfer, has made history by winning the junior girls and open women's divisions at the Australian Indigenous Surfing Titles at Bells Beach .

Zoric's impressive resume includes multiple state titles and championships, as well as Surfing Australia's prestigious rising star award in 2025. Her lineage as a surfer is evident, with her mother being a Western Australian state champion and her father and grandfather placing her on a surfboard at just two days old. Zoric's connection to her culture and the ocean is deep, and she feels a sense of belonging whenever she steps into the water.

She has also overcome a serious injury to her knee, which required two months of recovery time. Zoric's mental strength and resilience have been tested, but she remains confident and focused on her goals. She uses positive self-affirmation and has even taught herself to believe in herself, citing her early competitive experiences as a key factor in developing her mental toughness. Zoric's story is one of determination, perseverance, and a deep connection to her culture and the ocean





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Leihani Zoric Australian Indigenous Surfing Titles Bells Beach Surfing Mental Toughness Resilience Culture Ocean

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