Less Lethal Weapons in Australian Police Crowd Control: Risks and Lack of Scrutiny

An investigation reveals that Australian police deploy less lethal weapons like foam baton rounds, chemical irritants, and stinger grenades, which experts say can cause serious injury or death. Despite risks, there is minimal regulation and transparency, with police often shielding details from public scrutiny.

Police forces across Australia deploy a range of less lethal weapons for crowd control , including launchers that fire bullet-like projectiles, chemical irritants, and stinger grenades.

Experts warn that these weapons, often marketed as less lethal, can cause serious injury or death, especially when misused. Despite the risks, there is little public scrutiny or regulation of their use. Rohini Haar, a medical adviser at Physicians for Human Rights who has studied the health impacts of such weapons on protesters worldwide, says there is almost zero global regulation of the industry producing these tools. In Australia, there are no nationally enforced standards for their use.

Police departments often go to great lengths to keep details about their weapons confidential, citing operational safety. Contracts worth millions are frequently arranged through third-party distributors, obscuring the chain of procurement. During coronial inquests, after baton rounds and other weapons may have contributed to deaths, Victoria police have sought suppression orders that bar media from describing weapon details. In some states, Taser details have been suppressed, including training materials.

Guardian Australia approached each police force for a list of manufacturer and model of their less lethal weapons but all declined, most citing operational safety. By reviewing protest footage, consulting three weapons experts, and examining tender documents, court records, and police data, Guardian Australia built the most thorough picture yet of less lethal tools used for crowd control. They include weapons connected to deaths and serious injuries in the US, Israel, and other countries.

In footage from Victoria protests, police can be seen with 40mm launchers, which experts say appear to be made by US company Combined Systems Inc. While sponge and foam baton rounds may sound benign, they are functionally rubber bullets due to their weight and speed, delivering blunt trauma. Police in Victoria started using foam baton rounds on protesters, leading to injuries and multiple civil cases.

One case settled in April involved Chris Dahl, who alleged he was shot with a foam baton round at a 2021 protest, leaving a gaping wound that required stitches. Settlement terms were confidential. Less lethal projectiles have been connected to deaths and a range of injuries worldwide. They can be very nasty, says Scott Reynhout, a weapons researcher at Physicians for Human Rights.

A Victoria police spokesperson said the force has stringent processes for crowd control equipment, with deployment commensurate with risk. NSW police have access to Combined Systems Penn Arms 40mm launchers and Heckler & Koch 40mm HK69 launchers, according to parliamentary records. Queensland police also have 40mm single-shot launchers firing less lethal rounds.

Researchers have reviewed injuries from less lethal weapons in Minneapolis, finding up to 89 cases of people injured by police weapons in mid-2020, with much damage to head, neck, or face; 16 patients had traumatic brain injuries. Haar concluded there is no role for projectiles in crowd control; they are dangerous at close range and almost impossible to aim from far away.

Chemical irritants include OC spray, which contains oleoresin capsicum, a highly concentrated form of a compound in chilli peppers that creates a burning sensation when sprayed on eyes and skin. In NSW, OC spray seen at protests was made by Defense Technology, linked to US manufacturer Safariland. Footage from Alice Springs shows Northern Territory police with Defense Technology cans. OC spray falls under chemical irritants, including teargas, which NT police used on crowds.

While these products are referred to as non-lethal, there is limited research into their health effects. Experts emphasize the need for stricter oversight and transparency in the use of such weapons





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