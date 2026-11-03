Aaron Sorkin movie The Social Reckoning lacks social reckoning, critic turns to superhero films

A critic says Aaron Sorkin's The Social Reckoning was infuriating because it has no social reckoning, and argues superhero movies offer the moral clarity and sincerity the world needs now.

A new film by Aaron Sorkin, The Social Reckoning, fails to deliver the reckoning its title promises. The critic behind this piece watched it last week and found it completely infuriating.

And this is not a spoiler. THERE IS NO SOCIAL RECKONING. The movie follows the great tradition of Aaron Sorkin productions. It is mainly scenes of people moralising to each other at double speed.

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They do brave things while grand orchestral music arrives to play them all out. The critic suspects Sorkin genuinely believes we are only ever a rousing speech away from righting every wrong in the world. The film was released in the tradition of earnest Sorkin work and drew a review by Jamie Brown of the Sydney Morning Herald and The Age. The Social Reckoning had so many speeches.

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There were many times Mikey Madison proclaimed variations of I love working at Facebook and I believe in Facebook. There was so much sincerity. The critic left the cinema irritated that a subject so compelling had been translated so poorly to screen. At the same time, the critic appreciated the cinematic earnestness of it all.

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That earnestness stood out because the real world is glib and unserious. Terrible people make dumb jokes and do hurtful things just because. Seeing people act on genuine conviction feels like a revelation. The critic realised, watching all that sincerity, that more of it is needed in life.

Indeed, we all need more of it. Sincerity is due for a comeback. But it needs to arrive in a way that offers simplicity and resolution. It must tell the audience explicitly who the baddie is.

Sincerity Is Due for a Comeback

The critic jokes that a phone has ruined their brain, which is why clear answers now feel necessary. And there is no better candidate for Earnest 2.0 than the superhero movie. That is the central argument of the piece. The critique also touches on Masters of the Universe.

The critic notes how unexciting and culturally irrelevant those characters were. The critic compares them to Sharon and Claire, characters that readers found similarly unexciting in a most recent novel, according to Goodreads reviews. The critic read those reviews. After years of box office dominance for superhero films, a narrative says we are collectively suffering from Marvel fatigue.

The critic says this is wrong. The superhero movie is what we need and deserve right now. Consider how it is currently totally normal for people to say and do horrible things. There is a glibness in the culture.

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There is a collective assumption that nothing much means anything, so we can all just do whatever we want. The critic compares the moment to the world being run by first year arts students trying to read Nietzsche for an essay, but getting distracted by the subreddit r/shitposting. Politicians are being mocked for having prolapses, and the leader of the free world is planning live executions. Does anything even matter any more, the critic asks.

Sincerity is due for a comeback, and the critic repeats that the superhero movie is the best candidate for Earnest 2.0. The Avengers is named as an example. Superhero movies will never be too sly, too quippy or too jacked up on peptides to save the world. They will always tell you how important it is to come together, stand up for what is right and do the fighting.

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There is a lot to be said for the moral clarity of the superhero genre. The critic is sick of stories that focus on the complex reasons people do the things they do. The critic is also sick of stories about normal people making bad decisions or becoming evil. Superhero movies always make the bad guy explicitly evil.

Superhero Movies Offer Moral Clarity

He will always have horns, or scales, or be a billionaire with a mysterious lab. There is no need to contemplate whether he destroyed the Earth because he would have been more suited to a Steiner school or should have been hugged more as a child. The audience can simply see and accept evil. Because there is no complexity to this evil, there is no stirring of sympathy in the audience.

The baddies do the bad things and are punished. The superhero movie has no moral ambiguity, no hard questions, just clearly delineated lines between good and evil. The Social Reckoning and its ending were among the things that bugged the critic. It is bizarre to have a story end with a brave deed that goes nowhere.

That would not happen in any superhero movie, the critic writes. In superhero movies we know that good will prevail over evil before we even buy the ticket. It is just a case of what famous city will almost be destroyed in the third act before the villain is neutralised. The critic calls for doing away with Oscar bait in these dire times.

Instead, engage with the world of capes and tights and cool cars. Bask in the simplicity of good being good and bad being bad, the critic urges. Actors in hilarious costumes can speak with earnestness and sincerity about how destroying the Earth would actually be a net negative. The real world is full of unkind and unserious things.

We deserve this, the critic concludes. The piece was written by Jamie Brown for the Sydney Morning Herald and The Age. It contrasts the muddled moral universe of an Aaron Sorkin movie with the direct moral universe of superhero films. It argues that a movie about a compelling subject failed to translate that subject to the screen.

It also argues that sincerity, simplicity and explicit villains are exactly what audiences need now. The superhero film, in this view, is not a tired genre but the answer.