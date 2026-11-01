Hamilton Takes First Ferrari Pole in Mexico as Antonelli Nears Youngest F1 Title

Lewis Hamilton secured his first pole position for Ferrari at the Mexico City Grand Prix, while Kimi Antonelli can become F1's youngest champion at 20 with a ninth-place finish.

Lewis Hamilton put Ferrari on pole position for the Mexico City Grand Prix on Saturday, claiming the record-extending 105th pole of his career and his first for the Italian team.

Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli qualified fifth but will line up fourth after a grid penalty for Max Verstappen, putting the Italian on the brink of becoming Formula One's youngest world champion at 20 years old. Antonelli needs only a ninth-place finish at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez on Sunday to become Italy's first champion since Alberto Ascari in 1953. He leads teammate George Russell by 123 points and Hamilton by 124, with only 100 points still available after this weekend.

Also read Charles Leclerc Sweeps Friday Practice in Mexico City as Ferrari Shows Dominance

If Antonelli is 100 points ahead following the Mexican Grand Prix, he will take the title. Hamilton and Russell must win the race to keep the championship fight alive. Even if one of them wins, Antonelli will still be champion if he finishes ninth or higher. Anything less than a win for Russell or Hamilton would hand Antonelli the crown even if he failed to finish.

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Hamilton Takes Record Pole

The pole was Hamilton's first since the Hungarian Grand Prix in July 2023, a wait of 1,197 days. It also made the 41-year-old seven-time champion the oldest pole sitter since American Mario Andretti, who was 42 at the Italian Grand Prix in 1982. Hamilton's advantage over Russell was just nine-thousandths of a second.

"Thank you so much, that's been such a long time coming," Hamilton said over the team radio. "Mega job, guys, I am so grateful for the hard work you guys put in. That feels good. I'm lost for words.

My first pole with Ferrari. 105 poles, I like that number. Where there's a will, there's a way. It's all in the mind. For sure, you might feel aches and pains, luckily I don't.

I do all those different things to keep myself young and fit. But I love what I do, and love is not gone.

" Russell was second fastest and admitted he is still struggling with his car. "I am happy. It has been a tricky few races for me and I'm still struggling to get on top of this car, to be honest," he said. Charles Leclerc was third for Ferrari.

Verstappen qualified fourth on track but has a one-place grid penalty for a clash with Liam Lawson in Friday practice. Lawson, who was eighth fastest, also has a one-place drop. Lando Norris qualified sixth for McLaren, with Red Bull's Isack Hadjar seventh. Lawson will start ninth, with teammate Arvid Lindblad eighth and Alpine's Pierre Gasly completing the top 10.

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Championship Scenarios Explained

Oscar Piastri was knocked out in Q2 and finished 13th, complaining of a lack of rear grip in a blow to McLaren's hopes of edging back in front of Red Bull in the battle for third overall. In the opening Q3 runs, Leclerc set the pace with a time of 1 minute 16.647 seconds. The two Mercedes could not match him, with Antonelli managing only seventh on his opening run, while Norris came close, one-tenth back.

Verstappen came within four-hundredths of Leclerc. On the final laps, Russell found his best form to take the top spot before Hamilton pipped him. Verstappen had a minor lockup in the final sector that cost him his shot. Before Saturday running began, Haas made a shock decision to drop Esteban Ocon from the race weekend.

Haas Drops Ocon for Weekend

The Frenchman was replaced in qualifying by reserve driver Ryo Hirakawa, who finished 19th. The 32-year-old Japanese driver, who has won two World Endurance Championships and the Le Mans 24 Hours, will make his F1 race debut on Sunday. Ocon is set to be replaced next season by Ferrari junior Rafael Camara. His sudden removal suggests relations with Haas have broken down after an angry exchange with race engineer Laura Muller during FP2 on Friday.

The team said the switch was not due to illness but would not elaborate on whether Ocon would return for the four remaining races. Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso halted the first session when his team told him to stop in the stadium section with a suspected water pressure issue in the power unit. He was later noted for a general safety incident after failing to reattach his steering wheel. Hamilton was fastest in that first session, with Antonelli only ninth.

Mexican Sergio Perez, preparing for his 300th grand prix in front of his home crowd, and Cadillac teammate Valtteri Bottas filled the back row.