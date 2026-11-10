Lewis Hamilton Visits Egypt's Rafah Crossing to Learn About Gaza Aid

Seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton toured the Rafah crossing and Egyptian Red Crescent aid warehouses as aid to Gaza remains far below agreed levels.

Lewis Hamilton, the seven-time Formula One world champion, has visited Egypt's Rafah border crossing with the Gaza Strip to meet organisations sending humanitarian aid into the territory. The visit took place after Hamilton made his 400th race start at the São Paulo Grand Prix at Interlagos. He has spoken publicly about conflict and humanitarian crises in the region and has called for peace.

During the trip, Hamilton toured the border area and then visited logistics warehouses operated by the Egyptian Red Crescent, the organisation that facilitates the entry of aid into Gaza. His tour focused on the practical work required to move supplies from Egypt toward people living in the territory.

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Hamilton's Tour of Rafah and Red Crescent Warehouses

Lewis Hamilton toured the Rafah border crossing and logistics facilities run by the Egyptian Red Crescent, where aid destined for Gaza is prepared and dispatched. The visit placed the British driver directly inside the operations that connect Egyptian relief efforts with the Gaza Strip.

At the crossing, Hamilton greeted aid workers with 'Assalamu alaikum', a widely used Arabic greeting meaning 'peace be upon you'. He shook hands and briefly spoke with workers and officials, a gesture that reflected the personal nature of his visit. At a logistics centre in Al-Arish, he was pictured listening closely to an Egyptian Red Crescent official.

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Gaza Aid Falls Short of the Agreed Minimum

Aid reaching Gaza continues to fall far short of the agreed minimum of 600 trucks a day, even though a ceasefire agreement reached last year has halted major combat operations in the territory. The gap between the agreed target and actual deliveries is central to the humanitarian concerns that Hamilton has highlighted.

Hamilton has frequently posted on social media about children killed in Israeli airstrikes. In October, he said he hopes there is a lot of peace that can be achieved at some stage, a sentiment that framed his public appeals for an end to the violence and his support for aid organisations working on the ground.

Egyptian Officials Explain the Purpose of the Visit

Khaled Megawer, the governor of North Sinai, where Rafah is located, said the visit was intended to help Hamilton learn about Egypt's efforts to send aid to Gaza. His explanation presented the trip as an opportunity for the international sports figure to see first-hand how Egyptian institutions organise relief shipments.

The Egyptian Red Crescent sits at the centre of that work, managing warehouses and coordinating the movement of supplies toward the crossing. By bringing Hamilton to these sites, Egyptian officials showcased the logistical chain that supports aid delivery, even as the scale of need inside Gaza remains very large.

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Ongoing Violence and Territorial Expansion in Gaza

Independent UN experts said Israeli forces have continued to advance and have expanded their control from 53% of the territory to at least 60%. The independent commission made that assessment last month, describing a situation in which military movement continues despite the ceasefire agreement.

Airstrikes also continue, and the commission said Israeli fire along the advancing front has killed at least 196 Palestinians, including 18 women, 32 boys and 11 girls. These figures underline why aid access and the implementation of the agreed minimum of 600 trucks a day remain urgent concerns for humanitarian organisations working near the Rafah crossing.