UN patron Lewis Pugh completes a dangerous three-day swim through the Strait of Hormuz to draw attention to marine environmental damage and shipping attacks during the ongoing Iran conflict.

British endurance swimmer and UN patron Lewis Pugh has completed a perilous three-day swim through the Strait of Hormuz to underscore the severe environmental toll of the ongoing conflict in Iran. Pugh, a 56-year-old athlete from Plymouth, navigated the 9.3-mile waterway amidst visible signs of warfare, including burning ships and overhead fighter jets. This mission highlights the urgent need to address the ecological devastation occurring alongside human suffering in one of the world's most critical shipping lanes.

Strategic Swim Amidst Active Warfare Zone

Lewis Pugh began his journey from Musandam Island, swimming through the dramatic inlets of Oman's Musandam peninsula and past Iran's mangrove forests to reach the Cape of Hormuz. He believes he is the first person to attempt such a long-distance swim in this specific route since the conflict escalated in March. The swim was not merely a physical challenge but a deliberate statement against the destruction of nature during wartime. Pugh swam continuously while surrounded by support vessels, including a boat and kayak, to ensure safety in a high-risk area.

Also read Lewis Pugh Swims Strait of Hormuz as Tankers Attacked Nearby

Detailed Observations of Maritime Destruction

During the first day of the swim, Pugh witnessed an oil tanker being struck by a projectile approximately 2.5 miles from his location. The dangers intensified on the second day when he observed flames rising above a headland near a burning liquefied petroleum gas carrier named Tara Gas. He passed close to the vessel while it remained on fire, noting the enormous size of the flames. These visual confirmations of attacks on commercial shipping provided stark evidence of the immediate threats to the marine ecosystem. The presence of explosions in the distance and military aircraft overhead created a tense backdrop for the expedition.

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Stakeholder Concerns for Seafarers and Ecosystem

Lewis Pugh emphasized that his immediate thoughts turned to the seafarers onboard the threatened vessels. He warned that attacks on carriers of highly flammable gases can have catastrophic consequences for crew members and the surrounding marine environment. According to United Nations data, at least 175 vessels have been attacked since the fighting began, with about 30 attacks causing significant pollution. Pugh argues that environmental damage often receives less attention than the human cost of war, yet nature is a major casualty whose recovery can take years or decades.

Long-Term Ecological Impact and Future Outlook

The Strait of Hormuz is home to diverse wildlife, including dugongs, sea turtles, and whale sharks, all of which are at risk from oil spills and contamination. Pugh stated that war causes immense human suffering, destroying homes, hospitals, and schools in minutes. He urges an end to the fighting, the reopening of the strait, and immediate action to repair environmental damage. The swim serves as a call to recognize that ecological destruction has long-term consequences for coral reefs, seagrass meadows, and mangrove forests, impacting global biodiversity and local communities alike.