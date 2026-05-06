Lexie Brown: A New Era of Aboriginal Excellence in Para Athletics

The story of 14-year-old Lexie Brown, an Aboriginal para-athlete whose journey from admiring Cathy Freeman to qualifying for the 2026 Commonwealth Games is marked by triumph and tragedy.

Lexie Brown 's introduction to the world of professional athletics was not through the current events of her own time, but through a window into the past provided by her grandmother, Wendy.

Born more than ten years after the iconic Sydney 2000 Olympics, Brown first learned about the legendary Cathy Freeman during the 2016 Rio Games. Her grandmother, recognizing a shared passion and heritage, redirected her attention from the current events to the timeless legacy of Freeman. For a young Aboriginal girl, seeing another Aboriginal woman achieve global success was a pivotal moment of self-discovery.

It fostered a deep sense of pride in her identity, connecting her to her Kamilaroi and Gumbaynggirr roots. This connection became a secret source of strength for the young athlete, who spent countless hours studying the legendary sprinter's form, focus, and determination through YouTube replays, imagining herself one day stepping onto a similar stage. Fast forward to the present, and the 14-year-old Brown is no longer just a spectator.

She has emerged as a formidable force in Australian para athletics, proving that her early inspirations were a catalyst for real-world success. Her international debut at the 2025 Para World Championships in New Delhi was a resounding success that signaled her arrival on the world stage. Despite the challenges associated with being born without most of the lower limb of her left arm, she demonstrated incredible resilience and athletic skill.

Brown achieved a personal best in the 100-meter sprint and contributed to a bronze medal and a new Australian record in the universal 4x100-meter relay. These milestones have culminated in her selection for the Australian para athletics squad for the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow. This achievement is particularly striking given that she will be competing against adult women who are more than twice her age, showcasing a level of maturity and athletic prowess far beyond her years.

However, the road to sporting success has not been without profound emotional challenges. The year that saw her professional ascent was also marked by a heartbreaking loss that tested her spirit. In January, Brown lost her grandmother, the woman who had been her most steadfast supporter and the one who first introduced her to the legacy of Cathy Freeman.

The emotional weight of this loss is felt deeply in her daily life, with her medals and certificates now resting beside her grandmother's ashes in the family lounge room. For Brown, the pain of this absence was most acute during her first international competition, where she felt the void of her nan's physical presence.

Yet, she finds solace in the belief that her grandmother is watching over her from heaven, continuing to cheer her on as she chases her dreams on the global stage, turning her grief into a powerful motivation to succeed. As she prepares for the journey to Glasgow, Brown is equipped with both cutting-edge technology and invaluable wisdom.

She will be utilizing a specialized new prosthetic designed to provide better stability on the starting blocks and increase her propulsion during the race. Beyond the physical tools, she carries the words of her idol. In March, during a track meet in Melbourne, Brown finally met Cathy Freeman in person. The meeting, which she initially feared would be overwhelming, turned into a comforting and grounding conversation.

Freeman shared insights on managing the intense nerves that come with major competitions and described the beauty and energy of the cheering crowds. This interaction helped Brown confront her fears of freezing up in the call room, replacing anxiety with a sense of familial support and confidence. With a legend's guidance and a heart full of determination, Lexie Brown is poised to make her own mark on sporting history





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