LGBTQ+ Protesters Defy Crackdown to March at COP31 in Antalya

Queer and gay protesters in Turkey defied a crackdown on LGBTQ+ rights by leading a civil society climate march in Antalya, the host city of the COP31 summit.

Queer and gay protesters in Turkey defied a crackdown on LGBTQ+ rights on Saturday by leading a civil society climate march in Antalya, the city hosting this year's COP31 climate summit. Campaigners from around the world, who had gathered in Antalya for the UN climate summit, formed a protective cordon around the LGBTQ+ activists as they unfurled rainbow flags.

The march came as Turkey's LGBTQ+ groups have faced increased persecution since September, with police targeting activists in their homes or at the offices of the NGOs that advocate for their rights. The protest gathered at Aydin Kanza Park, where the afternoon march began under heavy security.

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Turkish Police Security Operation Shaped the Antalya March

Turkish police ran a massive security operation around the COP31 march, frisking attendees twice and searching their bags. The entire route was cordoned off with steel barriers to prevent anyone from entering or leaving until the end.

Police also examined the slogans on protesters' placards and, in some cases, photographed them. Asad Rehman, chief executive of Friends of the Earth England, Wales and Northern Ireland, said participants had been told they had to bring their passports, and that bags were being searched.

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The inclusion of LGBTQ+ activists in the march was carefully planned in advance. Protest organisers ensured flags would be available, but they were not unfurled until the activists were safely surrounded by civil society groups and media.

Activists Describe Fear and Solidarity During COP31

Activists said the march gave them visibility and protection while also exposing the fear they live with every day. Őzgǔr, a 20-year-old Turkish LGBTQ+ activist, marched with a rainbow flag wrapped over her shoulders. She said holding the flag feels a bit dangerous and that police would usually not allow it.

Őzgǔr said it feels like living in a prison in her country and that she is running all the time. She added that activists can do this because the eyes of the international media are present at the summit.

Beren, another activist who gave only her first name, said she felt very excited about being able to wave the flag. She said she would have liked her friend to be there, because her friend is currently detained for being trans.

Lucia Posteraro, a consultant at the International Federation of Human Rights, said international organisations had followed the LGBT block closely to ensure there would be no coercion by the security forces.

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Climate and Anti-Repression Messages Reached the Antalya Route

Turkish environmental activists who joined the march said it gave them space to highlight local climate and land issues. Özlem Katısöz of Climate Action Network in Turkey said local grassroots movements are fighting to protect their villages and forests and need to see solidarity from the international community.

Greenpeace volunteer Ufuk Anil travelled from Istanbul to march in a head-to-toe polar bear costume. He said it is getting hotter every day and that the world needs to keep 1.5 alive, while he marched to draw attention to what he called an underwhelming climate agenda in Turkey and the continued import of plastics.

Triana Kurnia Wardani of the Indonesian democratic women's organisation Seruni said she marched to highlight forest and land fires that have been burning in Indonesia for months. She said many people have become victims of the haze, and that when activists take action at home they face police harassment and their social media posts are blocked.

Aditi Tiwari, youth engagement leader at Voice of Aroha, said the summit had reached its halfway point with little progress yet made on substantive issues. Even so, Tiwari said she still believed COP31 could make a difference, because it is where young people can make their voices heard by world leaders who make influential decisions.