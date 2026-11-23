Australian boxer Liam Wilson will honor his late father Pete by riding in a restored Falcon driven by brother Ethan to his WBA super featherweight world title bout.

Australian boxer Liam Wilson has secured a WBA super featherweight world title shot against Elnur Samedov on December 13 at the Cbus Super Stadium on the Gold Coast. The upcoming bout serves as a significant career milestone for Wilson, who is preparing to compete for the belt in front of a home crowd in Queensland. This opportunity represents the culmination of years of dedication and struggle for the professional fighter who turned pro in 2018.

Wilson will share a deeply emotional experience on fight night by riding in his father Pete Wilson's light blue XR Falcon. The vehicle, which has been fully restored by Wilson's older brother Ethan, was originally driven by Pete during a notorious police chase that began when Liam was just three years old. The family kept the damaged car after Pete's death, and it now symbolizes a promise made by the late father to his young son.

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The Restored Falcon and Family Legacy

Liam Wilson recalls the chaotic events of the police chase that took place at the family home in Wattle Camp. Three-year-old Liam was buckled in the backseat next to his twin sister Sharni when police arrived at the driveway. His father, Pete, put the children in the car and fled, with a carton of his favorite beer found on the passenger-side floor during the escape.

The high-speed pursuit lasted three hours and resulted in Pete crashing through backyard fences and eventually ending up in a ditch. The incident led to Pete serving time in jail. The family retained the vehicle despite the severe damage, including a bent chassis. Ethan Wilson later restored the car, straightening the frame while preserving its history for his brother.

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Wilson's Path to the WBA Belt

Wilson's journey to this specific world title fight has been marked by resilience and strategic adaptation. He had previously completed a full training camp for a bout against American former two-division champion Stephen Fulton. However, that fight fell through, prompting Wilson to pivot his focus toward the WBA super featherweight title.

His path to the belt was also influenced by a controversial outcome in his first world title attempt. In Arizona in 2023, Wilson challenged Mexican star Emanuel Navarrete for the WBO title. Wilson knocked Navarrete down in the fourth round, but the fight resumed 27 seconds late after Navarrete spat out his mouthguard. Navarrete recovered to stop Wilson in the ninth round, and the result stood despite a team protest.

Strategic Preparation and Opponent Analysis

Wilson is now preparing specifically for Russian southpaw Elnur Samedov, whom he had not watched extensively before being offered the fight. He describes Samedov as a forward-moving fighter who presents a unique stylistic challenge. Wilson has focused his training on countering Samedov's aggressive approach while maintaining his own fitness and weight at optimal levels.

The Australian fighter identifies his left hook as his signature punch and believes this weapon will be crucial throughout the 12-round contest. He has expressed confidence in his right hand as well, noting that Samedov must exercise extreme caution regarding these strikes. Wilson's training camp has been disciplined, focusing on refining his game plan against a southpaw opponent.

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Emotional Connection to Late Father

The fight holds profound personal significance for Wilson as he honors his father, who passed away at age 52. Pete Wilson worked at a Kingaroy meatworks and later as a panel beater before his ashes were scattered beneath a tree in Stanthorpe. Liam still communicates with his father before every fight, seeking strength in the quiet corners of dressing rooms.

Wilson made a promise to his dad on his deathbed, stating that his father would get to join him for his world title fight. With the car restored and his brother Ethan set to drive him to the stadium, that promise is being fulfilled. The event allows supporters who have followed his career from afar to witness his achievement in person on the Gold Coast.