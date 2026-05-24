Libby Trickett's Diagnosis and the Importance of Including Women in Research

The article discusses the case of Libby Trickett, who was misdiagnosed with a panic attack after suffering a catastrophic cardiac event known as a spontaneous coronary artery dissection (SCAD). The article highlights how SCAD disproportionately affects women, especially during or after pregnancy. It also explores the challenges in diagnosing and understanding SCAD, and the need for more research and inclusion of women in healthcare and research. Other topics include the focus on weight loss and restrictive diets in women's fitness culture and the importance of including women in medical research and clinical trials.

But last year, at the age of 40, Libby Trickett, seemingly healthy mother of five, suddenly became gravely unwell.

"I was two months postpartum and I was taking my girls to swimming lessons," she recalled. "I remember this tightness in my chest. It felt really scary.

Then there was this overwhelming sense of unease... almost a sense of impending doom.

" She went to see the doctor she had trusted for more than a decade. She was told she had suffered a panic attack. It would take another eight months before she finally received a devastating diagnosis. She had suffered a SCAD -- a spontaneous coronary artery dissection -- a tear in the wall of a coronary artery.

It is a catastrophic cardiac event. Sometimes fatal. And it disproportionately affects women, particularly during or after pregnancy. Part of the reason it took so long to diagnose is because SCAD remains poorly understood and under-researched.

"I obviously want to be around to watch my kids grow up and thrive and have adventures," she said through tears. "The amount of families destroyed because a woman has this catastrophic event is more than I can bear. "... "Now we’re at this precipice where science is changing, and women need a seat at the table so we’re not left behind again.

" One of the leading voices driving change is Dr Stacy Sims, a scientist, researcher, and bestselling author. Dr Sims believes women have spent decades following health and fitness advice based largely on male research. She advocates a balanced approach built around plants, grains, and protein-rich foods, not fad diets. Dr Sims also advocates for shorter, sharper bursts of exercise...

Improving women’s health outcomes is also the life’s work of Professor Belinda Beck from The Bone Clinic. Professor Beck is focused on osteoporosis, a disease affecting an estimated 1.2 million Australians, with another 6.3 million living with low bone density. She emphasizes the role of high-load strength training and addressing sedentary lifestyles in preventing osteoporosis. The study showed that some participants improved their bone density by up to 9 per cent, effectively reversing osteoporosis





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Women Cardiac Event Research SCAD Diagnosis Included Women Included Heart Attack Fitness Culture Exercise Weight Loss Cardio Diets Nutrition Long-Term Health Prevention Osteoporosis Strength Training Sedentary Lifestyle Research Experience Understanding

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