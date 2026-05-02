Liberal Candidate Projected to Win Nepean By-Election

ABC analyst Casey Briggs forecasts a Liberal victory in the Nepean by-election, triggered by Sam Groth's resignation, with candidate Sam Marsh leading in the polls. The election is seen as a key test ahead of the Victorian state election.

The Nepean by-election in Victoria is drawing near, with voters poised to select a new representative following the resignation of former professional tennis player and prominent Liberal figure, Sam Groth .

The election, occurring ahead of the broader Victorian state election scheduled for November, is being closely watched as a key indicator of voter sentiment. ABC elections analyst Casey Briggs is currently forecasting a strong performance for Liberal candidate Sam Marsh, predicting a likely victory for the party in this traditionally safe seat. Briggs’ analysis indicates Marsh currently commands approximately 40% of the primary vote, positioning him well ahead of his main competitors.

The primary challengers to Marsh are Darren Hercus from One Nation and independent candidate Tracee Hutchison, both currently polling around 20% of the primary vote. Briggs’ projections, based on a preference count between Marsh and Hutchison, suggest the Liberals are well-positioned to retain the seat.

The Nepean electorate, located on the Mornington Peninsula south of Melbourne, has been a Liberal stronghold for the vast majority of the last four decades, with the party holding the seat for all but one term. This historical dominance adds further weight to the expectation of a Liberal win, although the presence of strong challengers means the outcome is not entirely certain.

The by-election is therefore being viewed as a test of the Liberal Party’s ability to maintain its support base in the region, and a gauge of the potential impact of independent and minor party candidates. The campaign has focused on local issues, as well as broader state-level concerns, with candidates outlining their visions for the future of the Mornington Peninsula. Sam Marsh, the Liberal candidate, brings a unique background to the political arena.

He was initially elected to local government as an independent in 2020, demonstrating his ability to connect with voters outside of traditional party structures. Prior to his foray into local politics, Marsh served in the air force, adding a dimension of public service experience to his profile. Interestingly, Marsh had previously stated he had no intention of running for parliament.

However, he has since reversed his position, citing his dissatisfaction with the performance of the current Victorian Labor government as the primary motivation for his candidacy. This shift in stance suggests a growing frustration with the state government’s policies and a desire to offer an alternative vision for the electorate. The by-election presents an opportunity for voters to express their views on the current state of affairs and to choose a representative who will advocate for their interests in parliament.

The outcome will undoubtedly be scrutinized by both major parties as they prepare for the state election in November, providing valuable insights into the political landscape of Victoria





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Nepean By-Election Victorian Politics Sam Groth Sam Marsh Liberal Party One Nation Tracee Hutchison State Election

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