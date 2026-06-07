Liberal MP Andrew Hastie Labels Pauline Hanson 'MAGA First'

Liberal MP Andrew Hastie has labelled Pauline Hanson 'MAGA first' after the One Nation leader said US President Donald Trump's war in the Middle East could still be a success. Hanson did not criticise any element of Trump's strategy, stating the conflict was ongoing and suggesting the war could be determined a success if the Strait of Hormuz is opened and oil supply is restored.

Liberal MP Andrew Hastie has labelled Pauline Hanson 'MAGA first' after the One Nation leader said US President Donald Trump 's war in the Middle East could still be a success.

Hanson did not criticise any element of Trump's strategy, stating the conflict was ongoing and suggesting the war could be determined a success if the Strait of Hormuz is opened and oil supply is restored. Liberal MP Andrew Hastie has labelled Pauline Hanson 'MAGA first', in one of the most direct critiques of the One Nation leader from an opposition MP.

Pauline Hanson's problem is that she is MAGA first, even when the Australian people suffer the economic consequences, Hastie said. Our first loyalty must be to the Australian people, not to international institutions, not to ideology like MAGA, but to the Australian people, first and foremost. The US is a close ally but we should always be frank with our friends, and speak up for the national interest.

As her party jumps ahead of Labor in multiple polls and threatens to wipe out the Coalition, Opposition Leader Angus Taylor's MPs are under instruction to avoid comments that may offend Hanson's voters. However, Hastie and some of his colleagues have formed the view that it is untenable to sit back and watch Hanson cannibalise the Coalition vote.

Coalition strategists believe that linking her to Trump is one of the best ways to diminish her standing among voters, as found that 62 per cent of Australians viewed Trump negatively. Fewer than one in five viewed him positively, making him far more unpopular than China's Xi Jinping though not as unpopular as Russia's Vladimir Putin.

Hanson said she would not answer a hypothetical question on whether she would be inclined to agree to a request from Trump to join the US in a future war in the Middle East or the Indo-Pacific. On whether Trump had made any missteps during his second term, Hanson said: I'm sure he has... but I'm not an American citizen. Well, there are certain things that I totally agree with, she said.

He's looking after the women and doesn't allow men in their spaces. He's pulled back on the immigration. He's actually created investment in his country. In March, Hanson said in relation to the war: I support what Trump's done, he's liberated the people.

The US has not achieved its original aim of regime change and the future of Iran's nuclear program remains unclear. One Nation has extended its lead over the Coalition since Labor's budget was handed down last month, despite the opposition raising hopes that Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's broken promises on tax would lead voters back to the opposition.

Nationals leader Matt Canavan attacked Hanson's divisive comments on Muslim Australians when he was elected party leader in March, but he has since toned down his language towards Hanson. Opposition frontbencher James Paterson has consistently called out Hanson's record of MPs defecting, and Queensland MP Garth Hamilton has been outspoken on the issue. On the whole, the opposition has struggled to run a sustained argument against Hanson.

Taylor's frequently used line on the populist party is that: When the vote sprays, Labor stays. Last week, Hanson equivocated on whether she wanted to become prime minister, while One Nation's Barnaby Joyce floundered on the party's housing policy. Hastie was one of more than 20 special forces veterans who testified in a defamation case that Roberts-Smith launched against this masthead. Hanson spoke at a rally in support of Roberts-Smith in Brisbane on Sunday.

Hanson has named Hastie's seat of Canning as a key target at the next election. We stand by all of our defence force members, and that is one thing that Andrew Hastie is forgetting, Ashby said on Sky News. He previously covered Victorian politics and won a Walkley award and the 2025 Press Gallery Journalist of the Year. Contact him securely on Signal @paulsakkal





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