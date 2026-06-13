Liberal MP Welcomes Rise of One Nation as Good for Democracy

Liberal frontbencher Phil Thompson has welcomed the rise of One Nation, saying it's good for democracy. He's open to working with One Nation to remove Labor from office, but senior Liberal MPs have expressed reservations about a formal partnership.

A Liberal frontbencher has welcomed the rise of One Nation as good for democracy, while signalling he is prepared to work with anyone and everyone to remove Labor from office.

Liberal MP Phil Thompson has declared it is a good thing to have more political parties and other political leaders amid the surge in support for One Nation and Pauline Hanson. Mr Thompson told Sky News Sunday Agenda he was open to the Coalition working with One Nation and wanted to do whatever it takes to oust the Albanese-Labor government. Someone came up to him and said, Oh, what's your view on preferences with One Nation?

Mr Thompson said, My view locally is to make sure that we get rid of a bad Labor government federally, and I will work with anyone and everyone that wants to achieve that. Asked whether the rise of One Nation felt like an unstoppable juggernaut, Mr Thompson said he viewed the presence of alternative parties as good for democracy.

I always think that it's a good thing to have other political parties and other leaders, good for choice, it's good for democracy, he said. But I'm hoping, and I'm feeling quite comfortable and good about where Angus Taylor is at the moment and what he's doing in his vision. People will look at Mr Taylor and go, That's what I want to see is the alternative Prime Minister, and we're going to put our support behind Angus Taylor.

Mr Thompson acknowledged preference deals varied across the country and depended on individual electorates, but argued all options should be on the table. I know that preferences work differently around the country. They all work differently - different seats preference different people, there's different elements to it, he said. But if we're going to be serious about getting rid of this bad government, then we should be looking and working with everyone.

Mr Thompson also conceded the Coalition had more work to do to win back public trust after the federal election defeat, saying voters had been disappointed by the opposition. First and foremost, I believe what we need to do is win back the Australian people, we've got work to do. We know that we need to be better, he said.

The remarks come amid the political clash between Labor and One Nation, as Pauline Hanson seeks to capitalise on voter dissatisfaction with the Albanese government. The same poll found One Nation had overtaken Labor on primary vote intention, while a sizeable proportion of Labor voters said they regretted their 2025 vote. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has rejected suggestions Labor voters were abandoning the party in large numbers, saying polls were just a moment in time.

Well, you're assuming that that's the case. Polls - what they do is they state a view at a period of time, not necessarily what people vote, Mr Albanese said on Wednesday. Mr Albanese acknowledged broader public dissatisfaction with the political mainstream, but said that frustration was a global issue. Quite clearly, right around the world, there is some frustration with the system and whether the system is working for people, he said.

That's something that we're very conscious of. It's not enough to identify an issue. What you've got to do is identify a solution. The political stoush intensified after Labor launched a fundraising campaign aimed at countering One Nation's growing influence.

In response, One Nation unveiled a nationwide Fire the Liar campaign targeting Mr Albanese, deploying mobile billboard trucks to his electorate office in Grayndler. The dispute has unfolded alongside growing debate within the Coalition about its future relationship with One Nation. Opposition Leader Angus Taylor and former prime minister Tony Abbott have both indicated parties on the political right should be willing to work together to defeat Labor.

However, senior Liberal MPs including deputy leader Jane Hume and shadow treasurer Tim Wilson have expressed reservations about any formal partnership





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