The Liberal Party has named a new federal director, a veteran Coalition campaign strategist, as it confronts internal warnings about generational decline, shrinking voter loyalty, and a surge in support for minor parties. Outgoing director Andrew Hirst had cautioned that lifelong party allegiance is fading and that the party's membership is disproportionately older and male. The appointment follows a period of organizational introspection and comes as a minor party polls between 20 and 30 percent, up from 6 percent at the last election.

The Liberal Party of Australia has appointed an experienced campaign strategist to lead its national campaign operations as it confronts significant internal and external challenges.

The decision follows warnings about the party's generational decline, weakening voter loyalty, and the growing threat posed by minor parties. In a statement released on Friday evening, newly elected federal Liberal president Tony Abbott announced that the party's federal executive had approved the appointment of [Name withheld due to source text repetition] as the party's federal director.

The appointee currently serves as federal director of the National Party and previously held the role of Queensland LNP campaign director, bringing a wealth of Coalition experience. Abbott emphasized the urgent need for organizational renewal within the Liberal Party, citing a broader political shift in Australia.

"Australia is drifting backwards and our party is under challenge," he stated. "Hence the need to rebuild trust with the Australian people, with a strong federal secretariat working intimately with the federal leadership and the state divisions. " He praised the selected individual's proven track record across Coalition structures and described him as a "capable and effective operator" committed to the party's foundational values and principles.

Abbott framed the federal director's role as central to electoral competitiveness, essential for holding the Albanese government accountable and presenting a credible alternative government to the electorate. Outgoing director Andrew Hirst, who served for nine years and previously acted as Abbott's press secretary during his prime ministership, received a tribute from Abbott.

"The Liberal Party has been through challenging times before, and will come through these too, with strong leadership, clear principles and a renewed sense of purpose," Abbott remarked. Opposition Leader Angus Taylor also endorsed the appointment, calling the new director a highly respected and capable leader with extensive experience and sound judgment, whose arrival comes at a crucial time. Hirst's departure coincided with stark internal warnings about the party's future electoral base.

In his final address to the Liberal federal council in Melbourne, Hirst highlighted the erosion of traditional party loyalties.

"More and more voters are making decisions election by election, issue by issue," he said. Data confirms that since 2010, the proportion of Australians identifying as lifelong major-party voters has halved. Within the Liberal Party itself, Hirst pointed to a problematic demographic imbalance: over 55 percent of members are aged over 60, while less than 10 percent fall between 16 and 30.

He also noted that the younger membership is heavily skewed male, raising concerns about the party's ability to connect with a broader community.

"Political parties cannot remain strong if they become disconnected from the broader community they seek to represent," he warned. The appointment also arrives amid the rising popularity of minor parties, most notably one that has capitalized on voter frustration over cost-of-living pressures and declining political trust. This party has surged from single-digit support of about 6 percent at the last federal election to current polling between 20 and 30 percent, reflecting accumulated grievances.

The Liberal Party's move to install a seasoned operator signals its recognition of these mounting pressures and the imperative to modernize its campaign machinery to compete in an increasingly fractured political landscape





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