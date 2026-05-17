Liberal Party Opposition Leader Taylor Dismisses Coalition Expansion with One Nation, Defends Trust-Building Efforts

Opposition Leader Angus Taylor has dismissed the idea of expanding the Liberal-National coalition to include One Nation, after the recent by-election loss to the party. He has emphasized the need to rebuild trust among voters who have lost respect for the Liberal Party and has vowed to regain their support. Two potential paths are mentioned, linking net overseas migration to housing supply or cutting off welfare programs for non-citizens. The Coalition's decision to link immigration to housing supply has raised concerns from diaspora communities.

As the Liberal Party loses voters to One Nation , Opposition Leader Taylor has downplayed the idea of expanding the coalition to include it. He has emphasized the need to regain the trust of voters who have lost respect for the Liberal Party and has vowed to win back those supporters.

The policy would be underpinned by linking net overseas migration to housing supply and cutting off welfare programs for migrants who don't hold Australian citizenship. Taylor rejected One Nation leader Pauline Hanson's claim that he has copied her party's policies. Although the Coalition is facing a battle for votes due to One Nation's win and broader polling trends, Taylor has played down any likelihood of expanding the coalition to include One Nation.

Critics have raised concerns about the impact on diaspora communities of the Coalition's decision to formally link immigration to housing supply





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Liberal Party One Nation Brendon Nelson Net Overseas Migration Housing Supply Welfare Programs Pauline Hanson Australia United States Immigrant Communities Citizenship

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