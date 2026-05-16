Liberal Party's Immigration Policies Criticized as Part of Agenda Limitation Allegations

The Liberal Party's immigration policies have come under fire with opposition leader Angus Taylor using his budget reply to say the party would set Australia's immigration intake to the number of house completions. Several Liberal MPs have said they now believe Pauline Hanson's One Nation party was in control of the Liberal agenda.

Opposition leader Angus Taylor used his budget reply to say the Liberal party would set Australia's immigration intake to the number of house completions. Several Liberal MPs have said they now believe Pauline Hanson 's party was in control of the Liberal agenda.

May 2022: Former Liberal MP, Jenny Ware, who lost her seat in the 2022 election, said she supported discussing curbing immigration and welcomed tying migration levels to infrastructure and housing construction. April 2022: Angus Taylor announced he would block permanent residents of Australia being able to access a popular program for first home buyers, a policy Hanson also said wa





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Liberal Party Calibre Politico Immigration Policy Angus Taylor Pauline Hanson One Nation Infrastructure And Housing Construction

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