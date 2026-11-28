Jess Wilson leads the Liberal Party to victory in Victoria after 12 years of Labor rule focusing on cost of living, crime, and energy policy changes.

Liberal leader Jess Wilson secured a decisive election victory for the Coalition on Saturday night, ending 12 years of Labor government in Victoria. The win occurred less than two hours after voting concluded, driven by significant public discontent regarding the cost of living, crime rates, and perceived integrity issues within the previous administration.

Core Policy Shifts On Transport And Cancer Care

The new administration has announced immediate changes to public transport costs, with fares set to increase starting in January. Myki fares had been discounted at half price since June under Labor's cost-of-living relief policy, which also proposed a weekly cap of $30 if re-elected. The Coalition has declined to extend these discounts or match the fare cap, signaling a departure from previous relief measures.

Also read Liberal Party Blocks Journalist Known for Plymouth Brethren Coverage

In the health sector, the Coalition has committed to funding Australia's first proton beam cancer therapy service at the Peter MacCallum Cancer Centre. This facility represents a major infrastructure investment aimed at improving specialized cancer treatment capabilities for Victorian patients, distinct from general hospital upgrades promised for regional areas.

Stakeholder Positions On Education And Private Schools

Government positions on early learning have been adjusted to maintain the national benchmark of 15 hours per week for both three and four-year-old kindergarten. Jess Wilson rejected Labor's plan to double this to 30 hours, arguing that early learning centers are not equipped to handle the increased demand and that such expansion is not practiced in other parts of the country.

Advertisement

Financial relief has been extended to the private education sector through payroll tax exemptions for high-fee institutions. This reverses a 2024 Labor move that taxed non-government schools charging at least $16,397 per student. Only 60 of the state's 700 private schools met this threshold, meaning the policy primarily benefits a small subset of elite institutions.

Impact On Infrastructure And Energy Projects

Major infrastructure plans are under review, with the $33.5 billion Suburban Rail Loop tunnel between Cheltenham and Box Hill facing potential cancellation. Additionally, the $11.4 billion transition line connecting the state grid to renewable projects like Snowy 2.0 is set to be scrapped due to controversy among regional landowners. The government will also review the Western Renewables Link project.

Energy policy shifts include enforcing a 2-kilometer buffer zone between wind turbines and homes, which may hinder new wind farm developments. While pulling back on renewables, the Coalition intends to open doors for new gas exploration to improve energy security. Experts warn that new gas supplies will take at least five years to become operational, coinciding with the planned closure of the Yallourn power station in Gippsland in two years.

Consequences For Housing And Crime Legislation

Housing strategies will focus on accelerating development on Melbourne's outer fringe, reversing Labor's efforts to curb sprawl due to infrastructure costs. First home buyers will benefit from stamp duty exemptions on properties valued up to $1 million, an increase from the current $600,000 limit. These changes aim to boost housing supply without the extensive service burdens associated with new suburbs.

Advertisement

Crime prevention measures will include the recruitment of 3000 new police officers and 200 protective service officers for train stations. The government is also developing programs for young people who commit low-level crimes, despite expert warnings regarding their effectiveness. Meanwhile, the government plans to dissolve the First Peoples Assembly of Victoria within its first 100 days, replacing it with a statutory body called Gellung Warl, though a comprehensive replacement policy for Aboriginal affairs has not been outlined.