Liberal Senator James Paterson demands Pauline Hanson reveal cabinet and policy details in National Press Club address

Senior Liberal senator James Paterson has called on One Nation leader Pauline Hanson to outline who would be in her cabinet and provide costed policies during her National Press Club speech, arguing Australians deserve to know what a One Nation government would look like amid the party's rise in the polls.

Senator James Paterson , a senior Liberal frontbencher, has called on One Nation leader Pauline Hanson to provide a clear and detailed plan for a One Nation government during her upcoming address to the National Press Club .

The speech, scheduled for Wednesday, marks Ms Hanson's first appearance at the influential forum more than three decades after she first entered parliament. This call comes amid a significant surge in support for One Nation, with a recent Sky News Pulse/YouGov poll indicating the party leads with 29 per cent primary backing, putting it ahead of Labor (26 per cent) and the Coalition (20 per cent).

Given this level of support and Ms Hanson's stated ambition to become prime minister, Senator Paterson argued that she has an obligation to outline the specifics of her government. He stated that Australians deserve to know what a One Nation administration would look like, including who would fill key cabinet positions such as treasurer, foreign minister, defence minister, finance minister, health minister, and education minister.

Furthermore, Paterson insisted that the party must provide fully costed policy details open to public scrutiny, directly countering Hanson's past claims that such costing is not an option for her party. He emphasized that every parliamentarian can have policies costed, and there are no excuses for One Nation not to do so. Senator Paterson also addressed the Coalition's own polling challenges, acknowledging that the Liberal and National parties must reform to appeal to voters who are angry and demanding change.

He asserted that the Coalition presents itself as the vehicle for delivering that change, pointing to policies like the tax back guarantee, linking welfare and migration to national interest, and housing changes as part of an ambitious agenda. However, he conceded that the Coalition needs to articulate a much more extensive positive platform between now and the next election to convince voters that a vote for the Liberals and Nationals will bring the desired transformation for the country





SkyNewsAust / 🏆 7. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

One Nation Pauline Hanson James Paterson National Press Club Australian Politics Cabinet Policies Polling Coalition Election

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Pauline Hanson and One Nation Rise to Top in New National PollA new national poll has shown Pauline Hanson and One Nation rising to the top, with the major parties losing ground.

Read more »

Pauline Hanson Leads in Poll as One Nation Rises Ahead of 2028Recent polling shows Pauline Hanson as the nation's preferred prime minister with a lead over Anthony Albanese, while One Nation edges ahead of Labor on primary vote. The party's rise, driven by voter disillusionment and a consistent platform, could position it to win seats and influence government by 2028, coinciding with the arrival of AUKUS submarines. The Coalition's primary vote has dropped to its lowest in the Resolve poll under new leader Angus Taylor.

Read more »

Coalition's record-low popularity shows opposition has lost touch with voters, says Pauline HansonPauline Hanson says the Coalition's record-low popularity shows the opposition has lost touch with voters, while Liberal leader Angus Taylor refused to answer questions about polling numbers worse than when he ousted his predecessor Sussan Ley.

Read more »

Hanson on world stage? I would not like to see thatReaders consider the possibility of Pauline Hanson representing Australia on the world stage.

Read more »