Liberal Senator Jonno Duniam Announces Retirement from Politics

Jonno Duniam, the opposition home affairs spokesman and a key figure in the Liberal Party, has announced he will retire from politics before the end of the year, citing a desire to spend more time with his family. This decision comes amid significant turmoil within the Coalition following its 2025 election defeat and internal leadership struggles.

Opposition home affairs spokesman Jonno Duniam has announced he will quit politics this year in the latest blow to the Liberal Party after more than a year of turmoil.

He stated he will not be seeking to recontest the next federal election and will be retiring from politics before the end of this year. Duniam, 43, explained that though it was a difficult decision, he wanted to spend more time with his family after 25 years in politics and a decade as a senator for Tasmania. He said he had given everything to his responsibilities, often at the expense of family, and it was time to reverse his priorities.

The conservative factional heavyweight was viewed as a rising star within the Coalition, holding the prominent home affairs portfolio under former leader Sussan Ley, which later included direct control over immigration policy under Angus Taylor. This portfolio was a key priority for the opposition leader as he tried to fend off the encroaching One Nation tide.

Revelations that Duniam, a key member of Ley's leadership team, was involved in her succession planning this year built momentum for the coup, and he later resigned from her frontbench to force a spill. Duniam plays a crucial role in the Senate as manager of opposition business and is considered a safe pair of hands in negotiations. His resignation will force a shadow ministry reshuffle after Taylor overhauled the frontbench when he took on the leadership in February.

Duniam's departure comes after the Coalition suffered a major defeat in the 2025 election and split twice in the aftermath as the party grappled with its future direction. Ley was ousted after less than a year in the top job, and One Nation has eaten into the party's traditional voters, leaping ahead of the opposition in the polls.

Duniam acknowledged he was leaving at a difficult time for the party but expressed confidence in its leadership, praising Angus Taylor and Matt Canavan as outstanding leaders equipped to lead the Coalition and Australia back to success. He said he was staying on for a short time at the request of Taylor, to complete work on immigration policies.

Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke commented that the Liberal Party was losing one of its best and brightest, noting that despite their political sparring, Duniam had always been professional when it came to the national interest, citing his role in shepherding bipartisan support for the banning of hate groups such as Hizb ut-Tahrir. Fellow Coalition frontbencher Phillip Thompson expressed sadness at Duniam's departure but understood his reasoning, highlighting the personal toll of being a shadow minister, always away from family.

Thompson praised Duniam as a fierce warrior, a great mentor, and a great person





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