South Australian Liberal Senator Leah Blyth has quit the party to join One Nation, citing the Albanese government and saying One Nation is the only viable choice, in a blow to Opposition Leader Angus Taylor.

South Australian Liberal Senator Leah Blyth has quit the party to join One Nation, becoming the first federal politician to switch to Pauline Hanson's party since Barnaby Joyce.

The shadow assistant minister for defence infrastructure announced the defection in a press release on Thursday morning, saying she believed One Nation was the only viable choice. Blyth had only entered the Senate in February 2025, when the former state president was appointed to replace retiring leading moderate Simon Birmingham. She was not expected to secure a winnable spot on the Liberal ballot for next year's election.

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Blyth Criticizes Liberal Party And Government

In her statement, Blyth said the Albanese government is running this country into the ground. But I can no longer in good conscience tell Australians that the Liberal Party can save this country, she said. One Nation has never shied away from confronting the uncomfortable truths facing our nation, she said. They are the only party with the bold ideas needed to turn this country around.

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Hanson said Blyth's decision to join her party would resonate with Australians who have supported the Liberals for years and feel the party has abandoned them. Hanson had teased the defection in a video released on Wednesday night showing her preparing a steak in a sandwich press, as she had done for Joyce a year previously. Blyth's defection brings the number of One Nation senators to five, with two MPs in the lower house.

Defection Brings One Nation Senate Numbers

While Hanson had regularly fanned speculation throughout the year that other members of parliament had approached her to join the party, Blyth is the first federal politician to make the switch since Joyce. David Farley became the party's second MP in May when he won the Farrer byelection following the resignation of former opposition leader Sussan Ley. The defection is a blow to Opposition Leader Angus Taylor, who had overseen 10 months of relative stability in the Coalition.

Taylor had told his party room on Tuesday that they could win the next election as Labor struggles with grim economic results and the fallout from tax hikes introduced at the last federal budget. Blyth's time as a Liberal senator has been marked by the internal struggles of the South Australian branch and her break with hard-right powerbroker Senator Alex Antic, the state division's new president.

Senator Antic Open To One Nation Deal

Conservatives in Canberra have long feared that Antic himself wants closer ties with One Nation. Antic was pictured shaking hands and smiling with Hanson in the Senate in September, and has never ruled out defecting to One Nation when asked. Shortly after winning the presidency in a fight so bitter the federal executive considered intervening, Antic told podcaster Reality Check Radio he believed the Liberals and One Nation would need some sort of understanding in some format to form government.

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One Nation was the first preference of one in four voters in the latest Resolve Political Monitor. A separate figure has gone on leave and may not return to Pauline Hanson's outfit after claims that he downplayed sexual assault and lied in his CV.