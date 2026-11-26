South Australian senator Leah Blyth has defected from the Liberal Party to One Nation, becoming the first SA senator to represent the party and dealing a significant blow to Opposition Leader Angus Taylor.

South Australian senator Leah Blyth has defected from the Liberal Party to One Nation, becoming the first South Australian senator to represent the party. She announced the move on Thursday morning, the final sitting day of 2026, saying she did not believe the Coalition was capable of opposing the Albanese government, which she said was running the country into the ground.

Blyth, a member of Angus Taylor's shadow cabinet, said she could no longer in good conscience tell Australians that the Liberal Party could save this country. She said Australia is a country worth fighting for and that she wants children to grow up proud of their country, with the freedom and opportunity to build a better life.

Also read SA Liberal Senator Leah Blyth defects to One Nation, bringing party to five senators

Blyth Criticizes Liberal Immigration And Energy Policy

She said One Nation has never shied away from confronting the uncomfortable truths facing the nation and is the only party with the bold ideas needed to turn the country around. In a press release and a statement to The Australian newspaper, she said she had lost confidence in the opposition's ability to address immigration, government spending and energy policy, and described One Nation as the only viable choice.

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The defection is a significant blow to Opposition Leader Angus Taylor, who had overseen 10 months of relative stability in the Coalition. Taylor had told his party room on Tuesday that they could win the next election as Labor struggles with grim economic results and the fallout from tax hikes introduced at the last federal budget.

Nationals leader Matt Canavan called the defection disappointing on a number of levels and condemned it as part of a broader pattern of behaviour from One Nation. Speaking to Radio National, Canavan said the move took him by surprise, adding that he tries to be friends with everyone and thought he was friends with Leah, but there was no warning from her. Canavan said Blyth's reasoning that her values aligned more closely with One Nation smacks of self-interest.

Canavan And Hume Condemn Blyth Defection To One Nation

He said Leah went to the election last year supporting net zero and did not oppose the hate speech laws earlier this year, unlike the Nationals, and said to turn around now a few months later and claim her principles and policies are more aligned with One Nation was a stretch. Deputy Liberal leader Jane Hume similarly described the move as a disappointing decision but said Blyth was not a big contributor to the party room.

Blyth entered the Senate in February 2025 after being appointed to replace retiring leading moderate Simon Birmingham. She was not expected to secure a winnable spot on the Liberal ballot for next year's election, following a falling out with conservative factional powerbroker and SA Liberal president Alex Antic. One Nation leader Pauline Hanson teased the defection in a video released on Wednesday night.

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The video showed her preparing a steak in a sandwich press, as she had done for Senator Barnaby Joyce a year previously. Hanson even cooked Blyth a steak using a sandwich press, as she did for Joyce before he joined the party. Blyth's defection brings the number of One Nation senators to five, with two MPs in the lower house.

Hanson Cooks Steak For New Senator Blyth

David Farley became the party's second MP in May when he won the Farrer byelection following the resignation of former opposition leader Sussan Ley. While Hanson had regularly fanned speculation throughout the year that other members of parliament had approached her to join the party, Blyth is the first federal politician to make the switch since Joyce.

Blyth's time as a Liberal senator was marked by internal struggles of the South Australian branch and her break with hard-right powerbroker Senator Alex Antic, the state division's new president. Conservatives in Canberra have long feared that Antic himself wants closer ties with One Nation. Antic was pictured shaking hands and smiling with Hanson in the Senate in September, and has never ruled out defecting to One Nation when asked.

Shortly after winning the presidency in a fight so bitter the federal executive considered intervening, Antic told podcaster Reality Check Radio he believed the Liberals and One Nation would need some sort of understanding in some format to form government.