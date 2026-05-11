Liberal Senator Urges Party Not to Rule Out Coalition with One Nation After Pauline Hanson's Victory

Liberal Senator Alex Antic has urged his party not to rule out a coalition with One Nation after Pauline Hanson's party won a historic victory in Farrer. The minor party won a two-candidate preferred vote of 57.4 per cent to 42.6 per cent for independent Michelle Milthorpe, with a combined primary vote of just 22.1 per cent in the seat previously held by former Liberal leader Sussan Ley. Senator Antic said the result represented a shift he had long been warning about, and that the right of politics needs to start heeding the message. He also warned that the approach the Coalition had used to combat One Nation's rise during the Howard government would not work.

Liberal Senator Alex Antic has urged his party not to rule out a coalition with One Nation after Pauline Hanson 's party surged to victory in Farrer .

The minor party won a historic by-election victory on Saturday, with a two-candidate preferred vote of 57.4 per cent to 42.6 per cent for independent Michelle Milthorpe. The Liberal and National parties achieved a combined primary vote of just 22.1 per cent in the seat previously held by former Liberal leader Sussan Ley, almost half One Nation's 39.5 per cent.

Senator Antic said the result represented a shift he had long been warning about, and that the right of politics needs to start heeding the message. He also warned that the approach the Coalition had used to combat One Nation's rise during the Howard government would not work





SkyNewsAust / 🏆 7. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Liberal Party One Nation Pauline Hanson Farrer By-Election Two-Candidate Preferred Vote Independent Michelle Milthorpe Liberal And National Parties Combined Primary Vote Sussan Ley Shift Message Coalition Right Of Politics Howard Government Menzies Liberal Party

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

One Nation Party Enters Lower House in Historic WinA surge in support for the One Nation Party has catapulted them to a historic first-ever win in a lower house of the federal parliament, with candidate David Farley joining Barnaby Joyce in Canberra.

Read more »

One Nation scores historic win in Farrer by-election, National Party's dilemmaPauline Hanson addressing a jubilant victory party and revealing her party's plan to contest more seats. The absence of a Labor candidate and regional NSW electorate's history of Coalition representation for over 25 years played a role in One Nation's win.

Read more »

Bluster is one thing One Nation, delivering is anotherAge readers react to the victory by One Nation in the Farrer byelection.

Read more »

Joyce warns against dismissing Farrer result as a one-off, predicting One Nation's next targetsNews article discussing former deputy prime minister Barnaby Joyce's media appearances following One Nation's win in the Farrer federal lower house seat in southern New South Wales, and his predictions of more success for the party in the future, particularly in western Sydney and potential defections from the Nationals.

Read more »