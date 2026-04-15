Liberal-Tied Fuel Dashboard Promoted by News Corp Sparks Concerns

An AI-enhanced fuel supply monitoring dashboard, Last Drop, with direct links to the Liberal Party and extensive promotion by News Corporation, is raising alarms among energy experts and government officials. The platform's creators, including former Liberal Party digital head Josh Baker, and its public presentation of data are being scrutinized for their potential to mislead the public and exacerbate panic buying during times of energy insecurity.

A fuel security dashboard that has been widely promoted and used to critique the government's handling of potential fuel shortages has been found to have strong connections to the Liberal Party . News Corporation , through its various publications and Sky News, has given extensive coverage to this platform, known as Last Drop. This comes at a time when global oil supply concerns are escalating due to international conflicts, leading to the emergence of several AI-enhanced online tools that claim to independently monitor Australia's fuel reserves. The federal government has so far resisted opposition calls for an official, real-time national fuel supply dashboard.

ABC NEWS Verify investigations have uncovered that the creators of the Last Drop platform have significant ties to the federal Liberal Party, with the platform reportedly built by the party's former head of digital. This platform has been actively publicized by News Corporation, with at least one Sky News presenter referencing it in a segment alleging the government misled the public regarding fuel reserves. Furthermore, an energy market expert consulted by ABC NEWS Verify has expressed concerns about the data accuracy and methodologies employed by other similar fuel supply monitoring platforms circulating online and on social media.

These sites, often shared eagerly by the public, appear to be filling a perceived information gap, with some users suggesting the government is downplaying fuel and gas supply challenges. Comments on social media reflect a sentiment of distrust in official government statements, with users expressing a desire for independent information sources. A spokesperson for the Minister for Climate Change and Energy, Chris Bowen, has refuted the accuracy and reliability of these websites, emphasizing that official information is disseminated weekly by the minister and available on his department's website, and has labeled misleading and alarmist information as irresponsible.

Lurion De Mello, from Macquarie University's Transforming Energy Markets Research Centre, has voiced concerns that these independently developed dashboards represent a new form of information risk. He points out that these sites, despite not being government-issued, are increasingly being treated as official sources in social media discussions, community groups, and even within reporting. The danger, according to De Mello, lies not necessarily in the data itself but in the confusion it generates, potentially inciting panic buying, eroding trust in institutions, and distorting public discourse during critical times.

The Last Drop site claims to utilize official government figures to generate prominent countdown timers estimating the remaining days of diesel, petrol, and jet fuel in Australia. A live countdown to the second for jet fuel was observed on the platform during a recent visit. The platform was developed by Freshwater Strategy and Launchpad Digital, two strategic communications agencies with documented links to the Liberal Party. A LinkedIn post earlier this month highlighted a director from Launchpad Digital working with another director from the same company to develop the site. This director, Josh Baker, served as the Liberal Party of Australia's head of digital until mid-2023. Michael Turner, a co-founder of Freshwater Strategy, described the website in an April 11 post as a tool exclusively shared with Nationwide News Pty Limited, commonly known as News Corporation.

News Corp's publications, including The Daily Telegraph, Herald Sun, NT News, and Hobart Mercury, have featured extensive coverage of Last Drop. While News Corp Australia did not directly address inquiries about its involvement in the creation, commissioning, or funding of Last Drop, a spokesperson stated that it is a practical tool charting Australia's fuel supplies that they are pleased to share with their audience. Although the Last Drop site does provide information on its methodology, operators, and data sources, Dr. De Mello maintains his reservations. He notes that despite disclaimers, the site presents speculative fuel depletion countdowns and dates using authoritative visuals that mimic official warnings, a practice not typically employed by Australian governments.

The primary risk, he argues, is not fabricated data but misattribution; during a crisis, modelled estimates could be misinterpreted as official guidance, leading to panic buying and diminished public trust. Freshwater Strategy has issued a statement to ABC NEWS Verify asserting that Last Drop is an independent, non-partisan initiative supported by Launchpad and Freshwater Strategy, and that they are actively exploring ways to provide further public information in the future





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