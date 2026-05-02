Liberals Hold Nepean Despite Vote Dip, One Nation Gains Ground

The Liberal Party has retained the seat of Nepean in a Victorian by-election, but experienced a significant drop in their primary vote, with a strong showing from One Nation and an independent candidate highlighting voter dissatisfaction. The result presents a challenge for the Liberals as they prepare for the state election in November.

The Liberal Party secured victory in the Nepean by-election on Saturday night, despite experiencing a decline in their primary vote and facing strong competition from One Nation and independent candidate Tracee Hutchison.

Opposition Leader Jess Wilson celebrated the win with party supporters, welcoming Anthony Marsh as the incoming member for Nepean. While Marsh ultimately prevailed, his primary vote of 38.49% (with 79.23% of votes counted) was significantly lower than the 48.1% achieved by outgoing MP Sam Groth in the 2022 election. Wilson acknowledged the need for improvement, stating the party would learn from the result and work harder to regain the trust of Victorian voters.

The absence of a Labor candidate in the by-election allowed Hutchison to garner a substantial 21.31% of the primary vote, demonstrating considerable local support. The Greens also saw a slight increase in their vote share, moving from 8.8% in 2022 to 9.3%. Election analysts, including Antony Green and William Bowe, confidently called the election for Marsh, predicting that preferences would solidify his win, particularly with support from One Nation voters.

Political scientist Zareh Ghazarian interpreted the reduced primary vote as a 'kick up the backside' for the Liberals, a warning sign despite the expected retention of the seat. Marsh, in his victory speech, pledged to fight for the people of Nepean as the state election approaches. The Nepean by-election was considered a crucial test for the Victorian Liberals, particularly following the retirement of former deputy leader Sam Groth.

Internal party sources had anticipated a primary vote decrease, and were surprised by the level of support for One Nation during early voting. One Nation candidate Darren Hercus, despite the loss, announced his intention to contest the seat again in the November state election. The high voter turnout, with over half of eligible residents casting early or postal votes, underscored the electorate's engagement.

A negative outcome in Nepean could have significantly hampered the Coalition's momentum, as they aim to win 16 lower house seats to form a government. The campaign was marked by accusations of misinformation and public displays of internal conflict, and allegations surfaced regarding One Nation's handling of donations. The result signals a need for the Liberal Party to address voter concerns and strengthen their position ahead of the upcoming state election





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Victorian Politics By-Election Liberal Party One Nation Nepean

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