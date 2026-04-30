Liberty Bell Bay Smelter Saved as ASIC Drops Case, Securing 216 Jobs

Australia’s only manganese smelter, Liberty Bell Bay, avoids closure after ASIC withdraws its case, securing jobs and receiving government support during the sale process.

Hundreds of jobs have been saved from closure after the corporate watchdog dropped its case to shut down Australia’s only manganese smelter . Liberty Bell Bay , located in Tasmania, was facing potential liquidation after the Australian Securities and Investments Commission ( ASIC ) took legal action against the company for failing to file its financial accounts for five consecutive years.

However, on 30 April 2026, ASIC discontinued its proceedings, allowing the smelter to continue operations while administrators work to secure a new owner. This decision has provided a critical lifeline for the facility’s 216 employees, whose jobs were at risk after administrators revealed insufficient funds to pay salaries. EY, the appointed administrator, had previously warned that 175 workers would face redundancy, but the smelter received crucial financial support from both the federal and Tasmanian governments.

Tasmanian Premier Jeremy Rockliff and Federal Industry Minister Tim Ayres announced a $3 million loan to support the smelter during the sale process, emphasizing the importance of the facility to local workers, their families, and the broader community. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese reiterated the government’s commitment, stating, 'We're backing the workers, their families, and the community through this sale process because this facility and these jobs matter.

' This loan follows a previous $20 million financial injection from the Tasmanian government in August, which helped the smelter maintain limited operations since May of the previous year. Liberty Bell Bay was previously owned by British billionaire Sanjeev Gupta’s GFG Alliance before entering administration. With this development, InfraBuild, a steelmaking business, remains the last Australian asset under Mr. Gupta’s control.

The continued operation of Liberty Bell Bay is seen as a vital economic and employment lifeline for the region, particularly as administrators seek a new owner to ensure long-term viability





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Liberty Bell Bay ASIC Manganese Smelter Jobs Government Support

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