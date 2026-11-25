The Libyan National Army vows retaliation after Ukrainian drone strikes on Russian vessels in Benghazi kill two Libyan soldiers, escalating tensions in the region.

The Libyan National Army has issued a stern warning of imminent retaliation after Ukrainian drone strikes on Russian military vessels in Benghazi resulted in the deaths of two Libyan soldiers. The incident occurred at the Benghazi naval base on Sunday, marking a dangerous escalation in the conflict as the war between Russia and Ukraine spills directly onto Libyan soil. The Libyan National Army, which governs the eastern part of the country and maintains strategic ties with Moscow, stated that its response would occur at the most appropriate time, in the designated place, and by the chosen means.

Strike Details and Immediate Casualties

The initial attack targeted two Russian vessels, specifically identified as a navy corvette and a cargo ship transporting military equipment, within the waters near the Benghazi naval base. The Ukrainian operation successfully sank one of the ships and caused significant damage to the second. While the immediate aftermath saw several personnel injured, the Libyan National Army command confirmed on Tuesday that two of its military staff members have since succumbed to the severity of their wounds. This tragic outcome has intensified the geopolitical friction in the Mediterranean region, drawing international attention to the safety of neutral ports used by foreign military assets.

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Ukrainian Defense Justification and International Reaction

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha defended the operation as a legitimate act of self-defense under international law, asserting that Kyiv respects Libya's sovereignty while pursuing Russian military targets. He emphasized that Ukraine is not dragging any nation into the conflict nor transferring the war to a new location, but rather countering armed aggression through actions that can legally occur in international waters or on the territory of the aggressor. The United Nations mission in Libya expressed deep concern, warning against turning the war-torn nation into a battleground for foreign powers. Conversely, Italy's Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani voiced apprehension about the conflict expanding to within just a few kilometers of Italy's coastline, while French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot supported Ukraine's absolute right to self-defense.

Escalating Casualties and Leaked Russian Data

Complicating the diplomatic landscape, leaked data from the Russian government statistics agency has revealed that nearly 500,000 Russian soldiers have died since the full-scale invasion began in 2022. These figures, analyzed by the BBC and The Guardian after being leaked by hackers in September, vastly exceed previous estimates and exclude soldiers officially declared missing. The data indicates that military deaths were nearly 20,000 in the first year, rose to 50,000 in 2023, exceeded 134,000 in 2024, and reached almost 200,000 in 2025, which was recorded as the deadliest year of the conflict so far. These staggering numbers highlight the intense human cost of the war, which Norwegian Defence Minister Tore Sandvik noted should stop immediately if Russia ceases hostilities.

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Wider Infrastructure Attacks and Power Outages

The geopolitical tension coincided with a fresh wave of drone strikes on Tuesday night, where both nations targeted energy and industrial infrastructure, causing widespread disruptions. In Ukraine, Deputy Energy Minister Artem Nekrasov reported that Russian attacks caused overnight power outages in five regions: Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Odesa, and Kharkiv. The Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant lost external power for the 17th time this year and had to switch to diesel generators to maintain safety protocols. Meanwhile, in Russia's Samara region, a Ukrainian drone strike killed one person and triggered power cuts at industrial facilities.

Regional Security and Future Implications

As the conflict continues to expand, regional governors and military officials are scrambling to manage the fallout of these cross-border strikes. Russian regional governor Vyacheslav Fedorishchev reported that air defense forces successfully downed 145 Ukrainian drones overnight in the Samara region. Unverified reports suggested that two oil refineries were also subjects of the attack in that area. The simultaneous attacks on both Ukrainian and Russian territories underscore the global nature of the energy and industrial warfare, raising serious questions about the stability of neighboring regions like Libya. The Libyan National Army's threat of retaliation remains a critical factor, as the international community watches closely to prevent the Mediterranean from becoming a permanent theater of extended military operations.