Liddell Power Station Demolition a 'Tragedy' Due to Fear of Nuclear Power

Former Labor minister Joel Fitzgibbon has expressed his disappointment over the demolition of Liddell Power Station, citing it as a 'tragedy' due to the country's fear of nuclear power. The power station, which was in operation for 52 years, was retired in April 2023 and is set to be repurposed into a renewable energy hub. Fitzgibbon believes that if the power station had been maintained, it could have continued to run 'forever' like a vintage car. He claims that the demolition was done out of fear for nuclear power and that the real reason for not lifting the prohibition on nuclear energy is not due to its cost, but due to ideology surrounding renewables.

Former Labor minister Joel Fitzgibbon has expressed his disappointment over the demolition of Liddell Power Station , citing it as a 'tragedy' due to the country's fear of nuclear power .

The power station, which was in operation for 52 years, was retired in April 2023 and is set to be repurposed into a renewable energy hub. Fitzgibbon believes that if the power station had been maintained, it could have continued to run 'forever' like a vintage car.

He claims that the demolition was done out of fear for nuclear power and that the real reason for not lifting the prohibition on nuclear energy is not due to its cost, but due to ideology surrounding renewables. According to Fitzgibbon, the refusal to adopt nuclear energy is because of the fear that it might have a chilling effect on renewables investment and that some of the capital might flow to the nuclear sector at the expense of the renewable sector.

He also pointed out that Australia mines uranium but sends it overseas for others to generate power from. Fitzgibbon's comments come as the Albanese government pushes to transform Australia into a renewable energy powerhouse. The Liddell Battery, a 500 MW grid-scale battery located on the former Liddell Power Station site, is currently being commissioned and is expected to slowly ramp up to full commercial operations by June 2026.

However, Fitzgibbon remains skeptical about the future of the site, saying that it will not be enough to meet Australia's energy needs and that the country needs to consider other options, including nuclear power. He believes that the refusal to consider nuclear power is a 'tragedy' and that it will have far-reaching consequences for the country's energy security and economy.

Fitzgibbon's comments have sparked a debate about the future of Australia's energy policy and the role of nuclear power in meeting the country's energy needs. The debate is expected to continue in the coming months as the country navigates its transition to renewable energy and considers its options for meeting its growing energy demands.





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