The demolition of the Liddell power station's chimney stacks marks a significant milestone in the transition to clean energy in NSW. The site will become a hub for clean energy production, with the 500 megawatt Liddell battery for energy storage, including from renewable sources, set to be built on the site.

Liddell's famous power station chimney stacks crumble into history in massive blast. Energy giant AGL orchestrated a controlled demolition of 170-metre chimney stacks as the site undergoes redevelopment.

The two chimneys of Liddell coal-fired power station have come crashing down, marking the close of a site which provided energy for over 52 years. At its peak, it supplied electricity to around one million homes a year. The site will become host to the 500 megawatt Liddell battery for energy storage, including from renewable sources. Liddell station closure manager, Chris Druery, said the demolition of the smokestacks was 'pretty much like felling a tree'.

Watch as giant chimney stacks of former NSW coal-fired Liddell power station are demolished – video. The demolition was streamed online on Tuesday, and the two 170m reinforced concrete and steel stacks of the Hunter Valley power station, owned by energy giant AGL since 2014, came down one after the other following massive detonations of explosives. The power station was officially retired in April 2023.

The Nature Conservation Council NSW, said the demolition showed 'the shift to clean energy is working'. Chief executive Jacqui Mumford said: 'Today's demolition of the smokestacks at Liddell power station shows we can achieve a transition to reliable cleaner energy, in fact it's already well underway.

' The NSW premier, Chris Minns, said the power station had 'been an incredible source of energy that's really fired up NSW for many, many years'. On Monday, a NSW parliamentary inquiry heard that the Minns government's coal industry statement, which will allow coal expansion, was inconsistent with NSW Net Zero commission advice. The government has approved at least eight coal expansions and extensions since the 2023 election.

The site will become a hub for clean energy production, with the 500 megawatt Liddell battery for energy storage, including from renewable sources, set to be built on the site. The demolition of the power station marks a significant milestone in the transition to clean energy in NSW.

The state government's decision to allow coal expansion has been met with criticism from environmental groups, who argue that it is at odds with the state's commitment to net zero emissions by 2050





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AGL Demolishes Liddell Power StationEnergy giant AGL orchestrated a controlled demolition of the 168-metre chimneys at the Liddell Power Station as the site undergoes a major demolition and redevelopment

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Watch: Liddell power station chimneys come crashing downFor more than half a century, the Liddell power station burned black coal to generate electricity to power New South Wales. Today, its two 168-metre tall concrete chimney stacks were demolished in a controlled explosion.

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Watch: Liddell power station chimneys come crashing downFor more than half a century, the Liddell power station burned black coal to generate electricity to power New South Wales. Today, its two 168-metre tall concrete chimney stacks were demolished in a controlled explosion.

Read more »