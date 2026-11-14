Australian cricket in turmoil over Khawaja ball-tampering claims

Usman Khawaja's claim that the whole dressing room knew about ball tampering has sparked a bitter feud with Pat Cummins and calls for a new investigation.

The firestorm ignited by Usman Khawaja's claim that it was all of us in the Australian dressing room who knew about the ball-tampering operation now threatens to match the scale of the original 2018 controversy.

Eight years after shattering Australia's reputation, the cheating saga has morphed into a tense stalemate of accusations, denials and innuendo over who knew what. For Khawaja and the three players punished for the offences, it is a time of reckoning and setting the record straight. For other players and staff implicated, it represents a deeply personal attack on their integrity and reputation that risks destroying lifelong relationships.

Also read Pat Cummins breaks silence on ball tampering allegations from Usman Khawaja book

And for the game's administrators, it is a public relations nightmare that cuts directly to issues of accountability, culture and leadership. Far from a settled chapter of historical disgrace relegated to the past, the saga seems destined to continue haunting the sport until it is properly resolved. The big question hanging over Australian cricket is: how can the sport truly move on?

Toxic Winning Culture And Coaching Directives

To understand why Khawaja's revelations have detonated with such force, it is necessary to examine the culture of Australian cricket at the time of the Cape Town Test. Recollections on this aspect of Sandpapergate are consistent: it was dominated by a win at all costs mentality with pressure from the top to achieve results following a five-Test losing streak in 2016.

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Captain Pat Cummins, who was a young bowler at the time, referenced the toxic culture at his media conference on Friday, describing an ugly underbelly and arrogance in a team that was heavily siloed. In his book, Khawaja details an explicit directive allegedly delivered by a key member of the Australian coaching staff. The quote reads: Guys, I don't care what happens, but Test cricketers are too good against the straight ball.

We need to get the ball shifting when it gets old. I don't care what you have to do, or how, but we need to get it moving in the air. That's the only chance we have. This tinderbox environment, also marked by vicious sledging by and towards the team, provided fertile ground for the dark arts of ball tampering.

While the use of sandpaper by Cameron Bancroft to help achieve reverse swing was greeted with shock at the time, Cummins revealed it was not unusual for sandpaper and Stanley knives to be used to rough up balls in training. He denied being aware that sandpaper was being brought onto the pitch in 2018. Other known methods of ball tampering, which were said to have also been employed by rival teams, included using bottle caps, superglue and hardened fingernails.

Australian Cricket Leadership And Cultural Review

But much has changed since the public shaming of Sandpapergate's three named culprits: captain Steve Smith; vice-captain David Warner; and Bancroft. Australian cricket has cleaned up its reputation and public image, changed its leadership and undergone a profound cultural review in the fallout. There were many things that were shady and I think it's much better now that a lot of that shadiness is gone, said Cummins, who is widely credited with being a key leader of change.

Khawaja's allegations did not come as a surprise to Cricket Australia CEO Greenberg, who confirmed on Friday he has had conversations about recollections of Sandpapergate with various players over the years. My hope is that we can retain all the friendships and relationships that have formed in Australian cricket for this generation, he said. They are being tested at this time. He's not wrong: tensions rose to boiling point on Friday.

At a 70-minute press conference, Cummins dismissed Khawaja's allegation that others on the team were aware of or orchestrated ball tampering as complete and utter nonsense. Usman's a friend, but friends aren't casual with each other's lives and reputations, Cummins said. In his book, Uzzy's been casual with my life and the lives of many others, and I think Australian cricket. Cricket Et Al author and veteran journalist Peter Lalor described Cummins' statement as a fist in a velvet glove.

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Cricket Australia Refuses New Ball Tampering Inquiry

Hours later, Warner returned fire and threw his weight behind Khawaja's account. I actually feel that the captain today threw Uzzy under the bus, and I'm very, very disappointed about that, he said, slamming Cricket Australia's original inquiry as botched. Despite mounting pressure for a rigorous, independent investigation, Cricket Australia has consistently ruled out re-opening its inquiry. Greenberg confirmed he reviewed the original files and concluded a new investigation was not needed, a view shared by chair David Boon.

David Warner appears on a Kayo Sports panel on Friday. The former opener has thrown his weight behind Khawaja's account. Players and staff who were in that room in 2018 do have different versions of events, he said. It's understandable after eight and a half years.

Re-litigating will put us back at the same intersection. Greenberg and Boon were in Bali for International Cricket Council (ICC) board meetings this week, which included consultations on governance and integrity. While Sandpapergate was not an official agenda item, it was no doubt an inescapable elephant in the room. Greenberg describes both Khawaja and Cummins as men of integrity.

But it would be fair to say Cummins' position in calling for the game to close the chapter and move on most closely reflects that of Cricket Australia. One of the biggest obstacles in navigating a way forward is the fact key players have painted themselves into corners with little room for manoeuvre.

Khawaja, who blew the issue open by challenging the official account and implicating everyone in the dressing room, now seems unwilling to provide further evidence and open himself up to scrutiny. He cancelled most of his publicity tour for his book following an incident. Peter Collins, who helped facilitate a player review in the aftermath of Sandpapergate, believes his allegations should be examined for credible supporting evidence.

If people are going to make public allegations, then they need to be able to have their allegations validated, he said. In the absence of such validation, the saga remains a deeply divisive chapter for Australian cricket.