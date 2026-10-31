Brunswick Street laundrette named after film remains a Fitzroy landmark as public housing estate faces demolition

A personal essay on Fitzroy's My Beautiful Laundrette, its retired Speed Queen machine and the Atherton Gardens estate, where residents fight a demolition project and a High Court class action.

A laundrette on Brunswick Street in Fitzroy has operated for almost 50 years and remains a local landmark. It is named after the 1985 film My Beautiful Laundrette, released by Stephen Frears and Hanif Kureishi.

The story follows a young British-Pakistani man who takes over his uncle's rundown laundrette with help from his former schoolmate and lover Johnny. I had never seen My Beautiful Laundrette until a week ago. Set in Thatcher-era South London, it stars Gordon Warnecke and Daniel Day-Lewis. Johnny is a white, working-class squatter and former skinhead.

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My Beautiful Laundrette Film Origins

Omar's extended family prospers amid Thatcher's brutal free-market ethos but faces racism and violence. Laundromats appear everywhere in cinema. They are busy places packed with powerful spinning machines and overflowing with potential for drama and metaphor. My local laundromat is even named after a famous movie.

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I spend a lot of time there, and during winter I go once a week to dry my family's washing. I have had good times at My Beautiful Laundrette, reading books and playing cards with my kid. I have had bad times too. I have been hit in the head with dryer doors by careless amateurs.

I have seen nasty drunken fights out front. I have shrunk my favourite jumper. For the most part it is calm, and I appreciate the interior touches. There are vintage photographs of Fitzroy on the walls.

A decommissioned washing machine sits in the front corner with a silver plaque reading R.I. P Speed Queen 1979-2018. The corner window faces the Atherton Gardens housing estate, an interesting place to contemplate brutal market economics. My son plays basketball and soccer there with his schoolmates.

Atherton Gardens Demolition Controversy

Atherton Gardens is slated for demolition. It is cheaper to fix existing buildings than build new ones, but many are in prime inner-city locations. Replacement buildings will mix private rental and social housing. A United Nations report has criticised the project, and demolitions have begun on some buildings.

There has been pushback. Many residents, including a vocal group of my neighbours at Atherton Gardens, do not want to move. A class action from public housing tenants in North Melbourne and Flemington awaits a High Court decision. Residents do not want to be separated from neighbours, schools, doctors, businesses and services they have long relied on.

The film ends cheerfully, with Omar and Johnny splashing each other at the sink in the backroom of their thriving business. It is a scene of cautious optimism: two young people forging a wonky forward path using energy and ingenuity. Perhaps they are washing away the stains of ugly ideology. But as the movie shows, it took years to get there.

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They needed to make mistakes, face the truth and rediscover their delight in each other. This could not have happened without their shared history. Their gritty South London neighbourhood is complicated. It is a place of violence, exploitation and ruthless competition, but also romance and surprising collaborations.

Forging Alliances At The Laundrette

At the film's namesake laundrette on Brunswick Street, I have forged unlikely alliances. There was a four-year-old girl I saw there with her dad every Sunday for months. One day, next to the retired Speed Queen, she offered me half of a wet Dorito. It was both revolting and sweet, like Daniel Day-Lewis' two-toned hairstyle.

I have tried other laundromats and they are not for me. I do not like the bougie ones with baristas and pastry offerings. I do not like unfamiliar or unreliable machines. For me it is the Dexter Stack Dryer Express or nothing.

Local Landmark And Community Ties

Regulars commonly let others know if paid minutes remain in a machine when they leave. I would lose those benefits if I took my washing elsewhere. My Beautiful Laundrette has been operating on Brunswick Street for almost 50 years. Like Atherton Gardens, whose concrete modernist towers define the Fitzroy skyline, it is a local landmark full of neighbours, history, bad memories and good memories.

If I ever move to another laundromat, it will be by choice.