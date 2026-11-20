James McIntosh and Alexandra Edmondson, first responders who helped save lives during the Bondi Beach Chanukah attack, married at Archer Park overlooking Bondi Beach on Friday morning, attended by about 200 guests including survivors and victims' family members.

First responders James McIntosh and Alexandra Edmondson, who helped save lives during the Bondi Beach Chanukah attack, married on Friday morning at Archer Park overlooking Bondi Beach.

The outdoor ceremony combined beach culture with Jewish tradition and was attended by about 200 people. Their love was born out of the worst day, when two gunmen opened fire on hundreds of people celebrating Chanukah on Bondi Beach. Eleven months later, the couple reclaimed Sydney's iconic beach to celebrate their best day. Edmondson, 36, said moments afterwards: It was incredible.

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Wedding Ceremony Combines Beach And Jewish Tradition

It has been more than what I was expecting. It was beautiful. Her new husband McIntosh, 47, described himself as elated. Rabbi Levi Wolff of Central Synagogue presided over the ceremony.

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Guests included survivors, family members of those who died in the December 14 attack, surf life savers, friends, family and a crowd of onlookers. Rabbi Wolff said: Just a stone throw away from here on December 14th, they witnessed the worst terrorist attack that our country has ever endured. In a moment of unimaginable horror when most people would have been overcome by shock, by pain and grief, Alexandra and James ran towards danger.

He added: Instinctively thinking of others and not about themselves, helping save lives and demonstrating tremendous courage and humanity. Neither of them could possible have imagined that in the midst of that darkness, there flickered a spark, a connection. A love story. McIntosh and Edmondson have become close to Bondi's Jewish community in the wake of the Bondi shootings, in which 16 people died and more than 40 were injured.

Noahide Tradition Welcomes Survivors To Wedding

They accepted an offer from Rabbi Wolff to perform the wedding in the Noahide tradition, in which people of different faiths can share in key values. Among survivors at the wedding was Liebel Lazaroff, who suffered critical abdominal injuries in the shootings and was treated by Edmondson. He flew in from Texas for the wedding. Lazaroff said: It was really important for me to be here.

On the day, I remember Lexi coming over to me and telling me to keep my eyes open and focus, and that I would be ok. The doctors told me afterwards staying conscious was critical, as I was five minutes away from not making it. It is definitely a miracle that I am standing here.

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Teacher Andrew Zhukov, who was shot in the leg and whom the couple were pictured carrying from the beach, and Valentyna Poltavchenko, whose 10-year-old daughter Matilda died in the attack, were also in the congregation. McIntosh, a content creator, and Edmondson, a physiotherapist, were acquaintances from a Bondi Surf Club bronze medallion course when gunfire shattered Chanukah celebrations on the beach last year.

First Aid Heroes Bond After Attack Into Romance

They were among the first to spring into action, administering first aid, triaging patients and transporting the injured to hospital. In the weeks following the attack, they attended debriefings and supported each other, forging a bond that soon blossomed into romance. During a holiday to Mexico in February, they got engaged. Rabbi Wolff first met Edmondson and McIntosh on the day after the attack.

He offered to marry them after they announced their engagement at a dinner at Central Synagogue in honour of first responders. Rabbi Wolff said: Being part of their journey has been an absolute joy and privilege. Their love story is a true representation of light winning over darkness. Good over evil.

Love over hate. The couple will attend memorial events in Bondi next month and plan to take their honeymoon early next year.