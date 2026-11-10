Light plane clips car near Lilydale Airport, two taken to hospital with head injuries

A light plane clipped a car while landing near Lilydale Airport in Melbourne's outer east, injuring two people who were taken to hospital in a stable condition.

A light plane has clipped a car while landing near Lilydale Airport in Melbourne's outer east, injuring two people who were taken to hospital. The incident happened just outside Lilydale Airport in Yering about 2.30pm on Tuesday and involved a white Volkswagen driving on MacIntyre Lane.

A woman in her 60s and a man in his 70s suffered head injuries and were transported by road to Maroondah Hospital in a stable condition. Paramedics assessed another two people at the scene, who did not require emergency care or transport. Emergency services were called to the incident on MacIntyre Lane in Yering about 2.30pm. Crews arrived to find a plane that had come in to land had clipped a car, a Country Fire Authority spokesperson said.

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Plane Hits Car During Landing

Those in the plane had removed themselves from the aircraft by the time emergency crews reached the crash, and the SES helped get a single person from the car. The patient was subsequently transferred into the care of paramedics and crews assisted in making the scene safe, the agency said. ABC 774 listener Steve told host Charlie Pickering both the light plane and the car appeared damaged.

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It appears that a light plane has come in for a landing, crossing MacIntyre Lane, and has hit the roof of a car, Steve said. The actual plane looks like it has spun around and landed on the runway, he said. Steve said the driver of the car appeared to have been in shock, with blood on his face. It looks as though it hit the windscreen.

The windscreen is cracked, and the roof has been dented in, he said. It would have been a pretty scary time for the driver and the pilot, he said. Witness Sam Theobald said an elderly man from the car appeared a little bloody but looked to be ok as he was being tended to. Pictures from the 7NEWS chopper show a badly damaged SUV with a cracked windscreen and damage on its bonnet.

Road Closed After Crash

But there was no other car there with it, so that was a little bit confusing, Theobald said. ABC understands the aircraft belongs to the Lilydale Flying School. The school's website states prior permission from the flying school is required to land. The flying school has been approached for comment.

MacIntyre Lane was closed past Lilydale Airport, with diversions in place, as emergency services responded. Road closures are in place and motorists have been told to avoid the area. An emergency response is underway after a light plane struck a car during a mishap northeast of Melbourne. Know the news with the 7NEWS app.