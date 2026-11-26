Patients who survived intensive care describe terrifying hallucinations including crocodiles, gremlins and witches, as Australian doctors at St Andrews War Memorial Hospital in Brisbane trial quieter ICU rooms to reduce delirium and improve recovery.

Australian intensive care patients have shared harrowing experiences of ICU delirium, describing hallucinations of knife-wielding gremlins, ten-foot crocodiles climbing walls and a witch making a deadly potion.

The condition can leave patients struggling to make sense of where they are and what is happening around them. It can arise when serious illness, some medications or sleep deprivation interferes with how the brain works. The environment inside intensive care units can make those things worse. ICU patients have shared their delirium experiences with 7.30, as Australian doctors try to better understand the impacts of ICU treatment, and improve patient outcomes.

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Patient Describes Terrifying Hallucinations

Some studies suggest delirium is linked to long-term cognitive impacts and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) but symptoms are variable, fluctuate over time, and commonly mimic other conditions such as depression or psychosis. Terry Frawley believed hospital staff were trying to harvest his organs. It was one of many intense delusions and hallucinations he experienced while recovering from a routine heart operation in ICU earlier this year. He told 7.30 he saw the ICU room as almost like a torture chamber.

The noises, the sounds, the machines, it just seemed to be horrible. His experience of delirium occurred hours into his recovery, in the open-plan ICU ward at the private St Andrews War Memorial Hospital in Brisbane. He said at the beginning he was seeing things, ten-foot-long crocodiles, walls of words, symbols just floating up over the ceiling. They were coded messages.

They were crazy. Aside from the visions, he became paranoid and agitated, believing doctors with huge needles in their pockets were there to harvest my organs. Mr Frawley says he called the police and his partner Jenny Young. He said I did not trust anyone.

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I had got on the phone, I had rung the police, I had rung Jenny. I had pulled drips out of my neck. I had got a pair of scissors. I had stripped off and was standing on the bed screaming and shouting.

Ms Young arrived at 4.30am and witnessed that scene. She told 7.30 he kept saying just take me home. I said I will not. And he could not understand the reason why I would not.

It was heart-wrenching. While Ms Young and the doctors tried to figure out what was happening, Mr Frawley believed they were conspiring against him. He said I felt utterly betrayed when they started talking, and that is when I just gave up. I just dissolved in tears and gave away the scissors, threw them on the floor.

But it was not the end of the delirium. For Mr Frawley it came in waves, over two days. He recalled I would get my head straight and then it would come back again. I thought I was clear and I was not.

Doctor Shares Personal Delirium Experience

The doctor was very keen to make me believe that it was not my fault, but the fault of the chemicals in my brain interacting. Intensive care specialist Dr James Winearls has the unique perspective of having been both a physician and patient in his own ward. While admitted with a severe chest infection and blood clots in his lungs, he became critically ill and delirious.

He said it is almost like being in a real life dream, you cannot communicate in your dreams even though you think you are, so it is a very unusual dissociative and quite distressing experience. Dr Winearls said I remember one of the nursing staff was making up some medications and the hallucination was of this particular member of staff, who I knew extremely well and was a wonderful nurse, as a witch making up potions in a cauldron that was specifically going to try to kill me.

Even with the support of his colleagues and family, it took Dr Winearls several months to return to work in the ICU. He told 7.30 he spent quite a bit of time undergoing rehabilitation and both physical and mental rehabilitation.

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There were several times when I would go into the unit and I would not actually be working clinically, but something would happen, a noise would ping or something, you would smell something and I would burst into tears and have to leave. Octogenarian Cluny Seager has decades of experience working and volunteering in hospitals, but when she was admitted to the ICU at St Andrews for life-saving heart surgery three months ago, she felt entirely unprepared.

She told 7.30 the hallucinations, I mean, you hear about them, but they cannot describe them to you. I was lying there and little gremlin people were trying to saw off the top of my head. But they could not get in there because there was a surgical steel plate on the top of my head, and they could not get in underneath, but they were making a lot of noise. I can remember thinking am I dead dying?

It was so graphic. That was not her only experience. The next time she saw red patent leather heeled shoes under her bed. While Cluny says she has been able to shrug off her experience, it has not been the same for many others.

Study Links Delirium To Long Term Trauma

Peer-reviewed published research has linked delirium in ICU with longer hospital stays and problems with thinking and memory after discharge. One review estimated that approximately 20 per cent of adult ICU survivors experienced symptoms of PTSD after discharge, approximately 10 times the normal community incidence. Mr Frawley told 7.30 I still hear, and remember, me screaming. I still remember pulling the drips out.

It is crystal clear. None of it has gone away. Professor John Fraser is Director of Intensive care at St Andrews and is leading research into delirium. He believes the loud and bright ICU environment is a causal factor.

He told 7.30 we measured the volume, and it is the equivalent, during the daytime, of being in the middle of a six-lane motorway, because the beeps and the bongs are everywhere, the ventilator, the monitor, six infusion pumps, the dialysis machines. Delirium increases your mortality, increases your intensive care length of stay, your hospital length of stay.

Trial Tests Quieter ICU Environments

But when you go home, if you do survive, your risk of post-traumatic stress is really high, your risk of marital breakdown is really high, your chance of going back to work is really, really low, your whole worth is broken. Along with Brisbane's Critical Care Research Group, Professor Fraser has co-designed a study to test whether quieter ICU care rooms can improve sleep, reduce delirium and support recovery.

A silent ICU is being trialled at St Andrews War Memorial Hospital in Brisbane.