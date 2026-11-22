Designer Olive Cooke discusses her style, favourite labels, and the symmetry between her oldest and newest purchases, as her rug collection with Double Studio launches.

Byron Bay designer Olive Cooke has released a new rug collection with Double Studio, available now. In a wide-ranging interview, she discussed her personal style, favourite labels and the pieces she relies on most.

Olive Cooke describes her style as comfortable and confident. She says she likes to have fun with fashion. Her approach blends ease with intention across every part of her wardrobe. The oldest item in her wardrobe is a 1980s orange silk jacket with matching cigarette pants, bought in Paris.

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Cooke's Style And Wardrobe Staples

The most recent addition is also a silk jacket, this one from Tigra Tigra with a red floral print. Cooke notes the symmetry between the two purchases. For a first date she would wear a tailored pant with a singlet, a fun bag and a tiny heel. On a plane she chooses Deiji Studios cotton pants, a St. Agni or Leset tee, a light knit and her Maison Margiela Tabi shoes.

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For the red carpet she would wear anything from Chloé's spring-summer 2027 show. Her favourite designers are St. Agni, Harris Tapper, Deiji Studios and Maggie Marilyn. She loves Australian and New Zealand fashion for its mix of feminine and strong, effortless and considered qualities. Her favourite fragrance is jasmine, which takes her back to her childhood in Fremantle, Western Australia.

She is also loving the Loewe tomato candle. Three wardrobe essentials for Cooke are her Aligrace jeans, reworked vintage denim she compares to the best cut of Levi's. She also names a good string bikini, favouriting Tropic of C and Matteau, and a great shoe such as her About Arianne mules with beaded detail. Her go-to jewellery is an Erede Axle diamond ring she received when she had her baby last year.

Childhood Fashion Obsessions And Mistakes

As a child Cooke was obsessed with sewing, secondhand shopping and altering things. She was not allowed scissors because she would chop everything up. Around age eight she made shoes by covering a pair of high heels in buttons, and vividly remembers trying to wear them as all the buttons cracked off. Her worst fashion mistake was cutting her own hair through her teens, with fringes and layers and no skill involved.

At the top of her wish list is the Spenny silk skirt in cobra print from Emily Dawn Long's summer collection. She would never wear a tight polyester or latex dress, saying just thinking about it gives her a visceral reaction. A current trend she likes is bright colour and print on print. She believes fashion has its energy back and feels fun again.

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Current Wish List And Daily Looks

Cooke sleeps in a pyjama set by Desmond & Dempsey, blue with red piping. Because she lives in Byron Bay, where it is warm at all times, the shoes she wears most are thongs, from Havaianas to St. Agni, Christopher Esber and velvet Chanel. Her favourite fashion icon is not a muse or person but vintage travel imagery. She loves the wanderlust vibe from the 1970s, which feels carefree and authentic.

On a typical working day she is at home in Deiji cotton pants and a baby tee. On the weekend she wears jeans, a Navygrey knit and her Mélisse knot bag with tassels. The Olive Cooke x Double Studio rug collection is available now.