Limited Cottonseed Availability Strains Seasonal Drought Preparedness in Australia

Cottonseed availability has been limited this season, as growers are slower to sell their cotton into the market. Graziers preparing for drought are struggling to stock up on a popular cattle feed, as worsening conditions slow down production. The cotton crop is expected to drop by about a third next season, further reducing cottonseed availability. Traders are assuring farmers there's enough to go around this season, but the outlook for next year is less certain. The text also highlights the challenges faced by farmers in Far North Queensland as they struggle with the availability and cost of cottonseed.

Cottonseed availability has been limited this season, as growers are slower to sell their cotton into the market. Graziers preparing for drought are struggling to stock up on a popular cattle feed , as worsening conditions slow down production.

The cotton crop is forecast to drop by about a third next season, which would reduce cottonseed availability further. Traders are assuring farmers there's enough to go around this season, but the outlook for next year is less certain. For James Geraghty, a dairy farmer in Far North Queensland, cottonseed is usually a staple ration for his herd.

Amid skyrocketing freight prices and the looming threat of a forecast El Niño weather pattern, cottonseed has been harder to find and more expensive when he can. Cotton picking across most of Australia started in April, but supply has been slow as growers managed their own seasonal conditions. The bigger concern is next year, with forecasts suggesting the national cotton crop could be down as much as a third of current production.

Demand for cottonseed is unlikely to slow down, because it provides fibre, protein and energy from one source. A consulting livestock nutritionist said clients across the country were trying to boost the percentage of cottonseed in their feed supply, but have not been able to sustain it. Cottonseed is a by-product of the cotton ginning process, where lint is separated from seeds before being cleaned and spun into fibre.

High in fibre and protein, the seeds are a popular addition to livestock diets, especially when feed quality and availability are low





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Australia Cottonseed Cattle Feed Drought Livestock Diets Reduced Availability Seasonal Conditions

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