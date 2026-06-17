Lincraft Transitions to Online-Only, Closing All Physical Stores

Lincraft, an Australian fabric and crafts retailer, announces the closure of its 32 brick-and-mortar stores to focus on e-commerce, impacting 300 employees.

The first thing that Lincraft managing director John Maguire would like you to know is that he is still open for business. On Tuesday, the fabric, crafts and homewares chain emailed customers to announce its 32 stores would be shutting their doors in the coming months and the business would transition to an online-only model.

It is a hard message to give because you want to be truthful about the future, but by the same token, you do not want them thinking that you do not exist as of tomorrow. Maguire has spent the past 21 years fighting for the specialty retail chain's future.

Lincraft began as a Melbourne market stall in 1938, then known as Suzanne Silks, and was run as a family business across three generations before it was broke, saddled with debt and on the precipice of being liquidated by the banks. But it had passionate and loyal employees and customers. Maguire made some tough calls, which he calls survival cuts: he renegotiated with landlords, shut unprofitable stores, shrunk support teams and even wrangled better deals with energy and electricity providers.

Thanks to the effort of our team, we survived 21 years on a business that was basically broke 21 years ago, said Maguire. But I knew that, like everything, it is going to come to an end. The plan to close bricks-and-mortar stores has been two years in the making. About 300 staff will lose their jobs.

Fabric and crafts store Lincraft is closing all its physical stores in the coming months. The world has changed over the decades. Those who once would have been Lincraft's core customer base, mothers making clothes for their family, simply did not need to anymore; clothing chains were on the march. Eventually, the fact is, mums would be home and they would be sewing and making the garments for the kids, he said.

All that is just gone. No one can possibly make a garment today buying fabric and sewing it for what they can buy from China off the shop floor today with fast fashion. But that is the evolution of retail. If you put a piece of paper with crayons in front of a young child, or you give them an iPad, I know which one they are going to pick up, said the managing director.

We were never going to win that race, and although sales have not fallen off the cliff, they have actually held very stable. Over the decades, Maguire and his team kept pushing to keep Lincraft relevant. Marketing evolved to ditch catalogues in favour of social media; Lincraft cultivated loyalty through club memberships.

In the early 2010s, the retail chain focused on education, bringing in new puzzles, toys and activities and provided free resources so people could teach themselves how to make items such as bags, patchwork quilts and scrapbooks. Around 2017, Lincraft broadened the range even further, adding homewares, bed linen, quilts and pillows to its range. It was, according to him, very, very successful. But there were only so many square metres in every store.

Lincraft's attempt to stock more items that appealed to a wider range of people clashed with customer demands for specific fabrics or threads or ribbons. Lincraft's strategy of opening smaller stores had not aged well. COVID gave some respite. Demand for arts and crafts soared as people sought things to do under lockdown.

It did not last long. Could the company have done more? I think we were slow to understand the changing market, said Maguire. The brand, Lincraft, a portmanteau of linen and craft, eventually became a constraint on what the business could be known for in the minds of the customer.

The ecommerce business, while it has been around for 18 years, was slow to take off. Today, Lincraft still has half a million committed customers, if their loyalty program is anything to go by. Most of their customers are 40 years or older, creatives and people who want to make clothes no one else has. Lincraft's 32 stores are due to close in coming months as leases come to an end.

Maguire is already seeing an uptick of foot traffic from customers who have caught wind of the stores' imminent closure. The online-only business will feature an expanded range of products. I think that the retailing is changing, but just change with it, and I do think it will be around in some capacity for the next 21 years. I am very confident about that





smh / 🏆 6. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Lincraft Store Closures Online Retail Craft Supplies Business Transition

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Craft retailer Lincraft to close rest of its stores in Australia and NZRetailer Lincraft will close the remainder of its shopfronts after more than 80 years of providing fabric, materials and homewares to Aussie crafters.

Read more »

Abbie Chatfield protects her image as fans call her 'Diana of our times'Abbie Chatfield has revealed she will overlay an 'anti-clickbait' watermark onto certain types of content she shares online in a bid to protect her image.

Read more »

'Nothing wrong': Barefoot driving warning sparks debateA heated debate has broken out online after Transport for NSW warned motorists about the potential risks of driving barefoot.

Read more »

‘People just love hearing about themselves’: The Gen Z yearning for magic fuelling an $8b astrology marketAstrology is charting new growth, particularly among Gen Zers seeking a sense of self and certainty – and, perhaps, magic – in a bleak, online world.

Read more »