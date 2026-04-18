Lisa Kudrow on The Comeback, AI in Hollywood, and the Wit Behind the Laughter

Actress Lisa Kudrow discusses the enduring legacy of The Comeback, her early career experiences, and her thoughts on artificial intelligence and social media's impact on Hollywood.

Lisa Kudrow , the acclaimed actress known for her iconic roles, recently reflected on her career and creative journey in an exclusive Australian print interview.

Early in her twenties, a memorable encounter with an agent, who confessed to remembering his first car more vividly than his first sexual partner, prompted a sharp, albeit delayed, witty response from Kudrow. She pointed out the agent likely spent more time in his car, a clever retort she realized the next day.

Kudrow, now 62, admits to often speaking her mind when perhaps silence would be more prudent, a trait she humorously likens to her character Valerie Cherish. Speaking via Zoom from her Los Angeles home, where she resides with her husband of over 30 years, Michael Stern, Kudrow, looking elegant in an olive shirt and gold pendant, discussed the unexpected yet celebrated trajectory of HBO's The Comeback. Initially cancelled after one season, the show gained a significant following through word-of-mouth, leading HBO to commission a second season in 2014.

Kudrow described the return to the show as an emotional experience, touched by Warner Bros.' willingness to facilitate the filming in Los Angeles, even recognizing the show's niche appeal. She expressed immense pride in The Comeback, a project she created and co-wrote.

In stark contrast to the endearing eccentricities of Phoebe Buffay from Friends and the attention-seeking antics of Valerie Cherish, Kudrow possesses a warm, grounded demeanor reminiscent of a healthcare professional. This inclination is not coincidental; after earning a degree in psychobiology, she spent eight years assisting her father, Dr. Lee Kudrow, a renowned headache specialist. Her contribution to a scientific study, published in a medical journal, is credited to L.V. Kudrow, with Valerie being her middle name. This same moniker was adopted for a character she developed in 1989 for The Groundlings, an improvisational comedy troupe in Los Angeles.

Balancing a medical research career with live performances was demanding, but her parents' surprising reaction when she announced her decision to pursue acting full-time was a pivotal moment. Her initial foray into television was intended to be a starring role in the pilot for an NBC sitcom, which was anticipated to be her major breakthrough. However, a sense of unease led director James Burrows to replace her with Peri Gilpin before the pilot was filmed. Shortly thereafter, Kudrow accepted a minor role as a nameless waitress on Mad About You, a part her agent advised her to reject, especially since she had already appeared as a different character in an earlier episode. 'I thought, 'I'm not in a position to say no,'' Kudrow recalled, admitting she hadn't even received her lines when she arrived for the taping. Her strategy was to 'just listen, respond and make it funny.' This improvisational skill allowed Kudrow to transform a small part into the recurring role of Ursula Buffay.

The immense popularity of Friends, which would become a global phenomenon, necessitated an in-universe explanation for Ursula's presence: Kudrow also played Ursula's twin sister, Phoebe, on the show. To foster camaraderie among the main cast, Friends' executive producer encouraged them to play poker together in his office. Kudrow noted that Courteney Cox, who played Monica Geller, didn't even enjoy poker, but the cast understood the importance of emulating the close bond of their characters, resulting in a highly functional interpersonal dynamic.

During the filming of the Friends finale in 2004, Matthew Perry, who portrayed Chandler Bing, gifted Kudrow a unique prop: the iconic 'cookie time' jar with a static clock face from Monica and Rachel's apartment. This item originated from a scene where Phoebe realized she was about to be late for an appointment. As cameras rolled, Kudrow observed the absence of visible clocks on set, which would have provided Phoebe with a reason to note her tardiness. Seizing the opportunity, she gestured to the cookie jar and declared, 'I'm going to be late; I've got to go!' Perry, deeply impressed by her spontaneous improvisation, secured special permission from Warner Bros. to present her with the prop, which contained a handwritten note. 'It was really touching,' Kudrow shared, indicating the location of the jar. The specifics of Perry's note, she stated, would remain a private sentiment.

The extended hiatuses between seasons of The Comeback proved to be a fertile ground for creative development. In 2005, the series depicted Valerie filming a reality show, also titled The Comeback. In a meta twist, the 2014 season saw Valerie portraying a thinly veiled version of herself in a dramatic HBO series, complete with her own camera crew documenting her. The latest iteration of the show follows Valerie as she is trailed by her social media producer while filming.

Kudrow, an accomplished screenwriter and producer, sought to explore the potential impact of artificial intelligence on Hollywood and to examine the current landscape of social media, which empowers aspiring celebrities to circumvent traditional avenues like reality television





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