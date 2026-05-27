Literary Roundup: Love, Tech, and Myth-Making in New Fiction

A curated look at ten new fiction and non-fiction releases, exploring doomed love affairs, AI dating apps, institutional abuse, literary myth-making, and more, as reviewed by critics this week.

This week's literary reviews traverse a wide landscape, from doomed love affairs and AI-driven dating apps to forgotten feminists and the myth-making of Australian literature.

Critics assess ten new fiction and non-fiction releases, each offering a unique lens on contemporary issues and eternal human struggles. In Mary Costello's latest novel, residual mysticism permeates the story of Anna Hughes, an introverted 19-year-old who falls for a worldly older man, Peter. Over 25 years and two love affairs, Costello builds a sense of wrongness in the relationship through subtle degrees, yet never negates Anna's genuine desires for aesthetic and intellectual cosmopolitanism.

The reader's unease mirrors Anna's slow realization of Peter's emotional abuse. Her second love, Karim, a kind Algerian Muslim, faces tragedy that closes his compassion. Costello crafts an emotionally intricate love story that questions the authenticity of emotional life and the limits of knowing another's experience. Geraldine Mellet's novel introduces Tracey Read, a 37-year-old engineer who suffers a catastrophic injury and ends up in an aged care facility she dubs 'The Last Resort.

' With grim humor, Tracey navigates unexpected kindness and shocking mistreatment, striving to expose institutional abuse. Mellet, a journalist and disability advocate, tackles issues from royal commissions into institutional abuse, but the book avoids feeling like an 'issues' novel thanks to Tracey's plain-talking, acerbic narrative voice. Another novel reimagines Henry Lawson's 1892 journey to the bush, departing from history to playfully interrogate myth-making in Australian literature.

It presents a multitude of Henry Lawsons and questions whether a writer can escape his legend. The narrative includes surreal flourishes and a poetic rivalry with Banjo Paterson that unfolds like a Western film. This untamed bush odyssey benefits from a kaleidoscopic sensibility and narrative tricks. Nicholas Shakespeare's latest is billed as a globetrotting thriller with emotional depth.

Former journalist John Dyer investigates a mutual friend's death in Argentina, only to find himself enmeshed in a political conspiracy and a plot to eliminate witnesses. The hunt takes him from Tasmania to South America and the US, creating a well-constructed crime with deep unease before springing into action. The emotional complexity of guilt, silence, and atonement drives the thriller.

For those interested in love and tech, a lightly speculative romance features Eve, a musician guided by emotion, and Danny, a developer co-creating a dating app called Pattern. They fall in love the old-fashioned way, pleasing lovers more than tech enthusiasts. Other reviews cover forgotten feminists, literary myth-making, and female burnout, ensuring a rich week for readers seeking diverse perspectives on love, loss, identity, and societal change.

Each book offers a distinct voice and narrative, inviting reflection on the human condition





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